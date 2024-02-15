Head of Digital Partnerships (UK)

Based in London and reporting to the Chief Digital Officer and Because Music UK Managing Director, the UK Head of Digital Partnerships will be responsible for the digital streaming strategy of our releases, the growth of Because Music revenue and its market share, playlist inclusion and the development of partnerships with the main local digital partners. These duties will be held in coordination with Because Music’s wider digital and international teams based in Paris and London.



Missions will evolve following music market evolution, evolution of Because Music Digital Department and the development of the Because UK structure. The closing date for applications for this role is March 1st.

Core Responsibilities

Account relations:

Develop and maintain excellent account relationships with UK DSP partners (incl. Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, TikTok, Meta, TIDAL, Soundcloud and all other partners)

Create & develop creative marketing partnerships

Provide analysis & strategic feedback for the development of market share and revenues and Label project visibility, on frontline and catalogue

Providing On Store digital analysis and advice

Seek out opportunities with new entities that may contribute to revenue growth (alternative revenues) and establish adapted partner processes with the Chief Digital Officer

Sales Strategy, Research, Reporting & Analysis:

Review, analyze and provide recommendations for sales strategy in collaboration with other departments

Conduct and provide market analysis with Business Intelligence Team - including competitors, market trends, influencer market, opportunities in fast-growing non-music sectors such as gaming, e-sports and others

Communicate conclusions and notable research via internal updates & Digital Newsletter

Facilitate and prepare DSP Business Reviews, Streaming & Audience analysis, UK Revenues & Market Shares analysis, and UK platform processes and ecosystem analysis

Internal Team Development & Training:

Provide training, advice and analysis about Company and Third party tools

Educate the Because Teams on new trends and DSP evolution, playlisting, and partnership strategies to facilitate team knowledge

Coordination & development of Best Practices for Because Music:

Maintain and develop B2B Playlist Pitches according to each Partner & Playlist nature

Facilitate the creation of a B2B Newsletter

Coordinate with the Digital Marketing Team to optimize artists’ audience & online presence across social media (incl. Meta, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat)

International Development & Processes: