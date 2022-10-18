Overview of Role



Cooking Vinyl is looking for an experienced Head of Digital to join one of the world’s best established indie record companies. The successful candidate will run the Digital Marketing team & strategy for the label, developing comprehensive & innovative artist marketing campaigns with a global reach.

Key Responsibilities

Oversee the Digital Marketing team & their work on the entire label roster.

Delegate roster assignments to team members and oversee the development of their campaigns.

Manage individual team member’s personal development & workload issues.

Run high-level artist campaigns alongside all key stakeholders; artists, managers, internal CV teams + our distributor.

Implementing on-brand content & marketing plans relating to audience engagement,DSPs, D2C, CRM, video platforms, digital ad buying & more.

Oversee the briefing, build and maintenance of artists’ digital presence across all platforms.

Drive the company DSP strategy with a strategic & creative mindset.

Maintain & develop DSP relationships to create opportunities for CV artists across all platforms. Manage digital pitching strategy with the marketing team & distributor. Delegating relationships, reporting and administration as needed.

Manage and implement digital advertising strategies, plans and budgets with artist teams and media agencies.

Finding, engaging and retaining relevant target audiences.

Measure, analyse and report key metrics to drive success within the digital business.

Converting trends and metrics into actionable strategies and practice.

Finding and assessing new and pioneering digital opportunities with clear ROI plans and sharing those with the digital, marketing and international teams.

Briefing, commissioning and project managing the development of creative digital tools and content to an agreed budget, keeping in mind future opportunities.

Liaise with Senior Management on driving business goals.

Attending gigs and representing the company at industry events. Liaising with artists, managers & promo teams as necessary to carry out these services.

Requirements

3+ years experience in digital or marketing in the music industry, gained at either a label, distributor or management company.

Demonstrable success leading global digital marketing & streaming campaigns.

Excellent knowledge of all facets of the digital music industry & its trends.

Existing relationships with key partners at DSPs.

A collaborative leader and colleague with effective communication skills.

Ability to analyse, report, interpret & act on large amounts of data.

Strong work ethic and highest integrity.

Skills: Adobe Creative Cloud, Wordpress

The spec above is given as a comprehensive, but not exhaustive, guide of the key areas of responsibility for the advertised role. Understand that aspects of the role may change overtime as the needs of the business evolve.

Cooking Vinyl is a pioneering artist services company and record label which has been successful for over 30 years. The label is home to an eclectic mix of acclaimed artists, the company’s record division roster currently includes: Billy Bragg, Passenger, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Will Young, Nina Nesbitt, Fickle Friends, Saint Raymond, Lissie, The Darkness,BABYMETAL, Fantastic Negrito, The Waterboys, Amanda Palmer, Suzanne Vega, Lewis

Watson, 47 Soul, Alison Moyet, Deap Vally and The Fratellis, amongst many others. The company is very sociable and the successful candidate will be invited to numerous concerts and company social get togethers.

Cooking Vinyl is an equal opportunity employer committed to creating a diverse, inclusive and comfortable work environment. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, age, medical condition, religion or any other status protected by law.

If this sounds like the role you have been waiting for please send a CV & cover letter to

jobs@cookingvinyl.com by 31st October 2022. Please clearly state your name & “Head of Digital application” in the subject line.