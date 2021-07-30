Head of diversity, equity and inclusion

The MPA

The MPA works on behalf of its wide-ranging membership to protect and enhance the rights of the music publishers and creators at the heart of British music’s extraordinary cultural and economic success story. We strive to be the catalyst for positive change in the music publishing community, by empowering our members and by advocating on behalf of our industry with passion, integrity, respect for others and with the creator at the heart of everything we do.

As well as safeguarding and championing the interests of its members, the MPA also owns and operates subsidiary businesses (together known as The MPA Group), including the Mechanical Copyright Protection Society (MCPS) which is the UK collection society that licenses mechanical (or reproduction) copyrights on behalf of over 26,000 music publisher and composer members.

The MPA Board has recently committed the organisation and its members to a renewed, powerful focus on equity, diversity and inclusion and now seeks to appoint a senior executive-level professional to drive strategic change in this critical area, both within the organisation and the wider music publishing community.

The Role

Working in conjunction with music industry partners (including UK Music), diversity, equity and inclusion already has a significant focus at the MPA. Several practical initiatives are underway to develop career opportunities for a gender-balance of Black, Asian and ethnic minority individuals and the MPA has committed to improve the ratio of gender-balanced, Black, Asian and ethnic minority representation across its Board, committees and companies. Whilst progress has been made, in partnership with a number of stakeholders, we are aware that much more needs to be done. We want to implement a diversity, equity and inclusion strategy that fully recognises the extraordinary contribution that black, Asian and ethnic minority artists and business talent have made to British music, while ensuring that individuals from all the characteristic groups protected under the Equality Act 2010 (age; disability; gender reassignment; marriage and civil partnership; pregnancy and maternity; race; religion or belief; sex; sexual orientation) experience equality of opportunity within the music publishing industry.

This role will therefore have a broad remit:

Ensuring the MPA and MPA Group adopts best practice in relation to equity, diversity and inclusion across all of its operations.

Working with the MPA Board and a sub-group with specific responsibility for the issue to develop and agree a strategy to ensure meaningful and measurable progress on all aspects of equality, diversity and inclusion across the music publishing industry.

On behalf of the MPA and the music publishing industry, to work in collaboration with the wider music industry to promote industry-wide cultural change; and

As a champion of cultural change for the music industry, to engage with Government and the relevant national bodies to influence policy, exchange best practice and promote the wider agenda in support of equality, diversity and inclusion.

Engaging, influencing and advising the MPA’s music publisher member companies on strategies to improve diversity, equity and inclusion and to advocate for positive change.

Responsibilities

The key areas of responsibility include, but are not limited to:

To lead a review into and to make recommendations (to the MPA’s CEO and Board) on the changes that are needed to the MPA’s governance, policies, employment systems and culture, to ensure the adoption of best practice internally, relating to all aspects of equity, diversity and inclusion.

To ensure the commitment of the MPA to equality, diversity and inclusion is at the forefront of MPA-led communications, events, training and other industry initiatives.

Working with the MPA Board (including two External Directors with specific responsibility) and the MPA’s Diversity and Inclusion Council to develop and agree a strategy including outcomes and KPIs which, under the leadership of the MPA, facilitate leadership and significant progress on all aspects of equality, diversity and inclusion across the whole music publishing industry.

As a part of the initial strategy work to be responsible (working with the new role of Diversity Analyst and Administrator) for a data-led ‘baseline’ analysis of the equality, diversity and inclusion landscape within the music publishing industry. This analysis will both inform the strategy work and provide the base information for subsequently measuring and assessing the impact of the agreed strategic initiatives.

To be responsible for the successful development of the existing and ongoing MPA initiatives which support diverse and inclusive career progression opportunities in music publishing, including NXT-Gen Scholars, Mentoring for Progress, Raising Voices and outreach work in targeted secondary schools.

To work collaboratively and pro-actively on behalf of the MPA with MPA members, colleagues and partnership organisations, including UK Music, across the broader music industry and the other creative industries as appropriate to influence and support equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives.

As necessary, to contribute to the MPA’s involvement in the work of Government and other national bodies, seeking to develop equity, diversity and inclusion policies, including by influencing policy outcomes and keeping abreast of best practice nationally which supports and enhances the strategic objectives set by the MPA.

To manage one direct report in the role of Diversity Analyst and Administrator who reports to the post-holder.

Candidates

The ideal candidate will demonstrate all or most of the skills and experience below:

Equity, diversity and inclusion leadership and management experience

Significant experience of managing complex stakeholder relationships and programmes, with an appreciation of the importance of equity, diversity and inclusion in corporate settings, particularly within music or another creative industry.

Evidence of a person-centred approach to their professional and work life, with an understanding of the employment rights, needs and best interests of groups currently under-represented and/or disadvantaged within the music business.

Operational experience

Proven record of operational delivery across work programmes.

Ability to build and maintain strong working relationships with stakeholders and colleagues at all levels.

Good management skills, including the ability to direct, organise, schedule and budget for a variety of projects and partner matters often at the same time.

Excellent organisational skills, commitment to teamwork, and approach to partnership delivery and activation.



Professional and interpersonal skills

Excellent interpersonal, relationship management and influencing skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Creative thinking, with a flexible, pragmatic approach to problem solving and negotiation.

Knowledge of equalities and discrimination law.

Ability to work under pressure to tight deadlines.

Enthusiastic and self-motivated.

Excellent knowledge of IT systems and programmes (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

High level of integrity with the ability to deal with sensitive and confidential matters.

Willingness to travel within the United Kingdom.

Media awareness, including an ability to interact confidently with the media if required.

Reporting

This role will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer of the MPA with a dotted line report to the Chair of the MPA’s Diversity and Inclusion Council. A Diversity Analyst and Administrator will report to the post-holder.

Other Information

The post is full-time with an initial fixed term contract of 2 years on offer, working within a standard 36.5 hour working week.

The role will normally be based at the MPA’s offices near Russell Square in Central London (Russell Square or Holborn London Underground stations), with some travel within the UK. Remote working may be possible on a pre-arranged, limited basis with prior agreement from line manager.

Salary dependent on skills and experience.

The rewards and benefits for employees at the MPA include:

Critical Illness Cover

Income Protection

Applications

Applicants for this new, exciting role in the music industry should submit a covering letter and current C.V. explaining their reasons for making the application and demonstrating how they meet the required skills and experience set out above to: lisa.portman@mpagroup.com

Applications must be submitted by Monday 16th August

For more information about this role or to discuss your interest please e-mail Lisa at lisa.portman@mpagroup.com

The Music Publishers Association is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all sections of the community. The MPA embraces equality, diversity and inclusivity and believes that all employees and members deserve to be afforded equal respect, dignity and opportunities or equity in our sector. We are committed to fostering a culture of inclusion and diversity that respects and embraces the unique backgrounds, perspectives, experiences and talents of individuals, at all levels.