Application Closing Date: 4 th October 2022

Application process: Application process: Please send details of your suitability for this role to jointheteam@3tone.co.uk

The Company



3tone Music is an independent music company pioneering a new standard of artist support within the music industry. Established by experienced industry professionals in 2016, the label is built on solid foundations coupled with the unbounded desire to empower creative talent.

Description



We are a growing creative company in Central Bristol, looking for a qualified accountant to join our vibrant team as Head of Finance. You will work directly with the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director to implement and develop robust processes and systems to support the continued rapid expansion of the organisation and ensure the day-to-day and long term financial strategies of the business are processed in an efficient and organised way.

We are looking for someone with a wealth of experience in a similar role who has the confidence to carry out tasks with minimal supervision, can manage their time effectively to meet deadlines and provide support to related departments on all financial aspects of the business.

Responsibilities

Oversight, operation, and management of all finance activities of the business.

Timely and accurate reporting of financial information to meet the needs of the senior management team.

Responsibility for management of all company statutory returns.

Creation, coordination, and management of annual company budget exercise.

Liaison with external stakeholders including suppliers, and contractors, creating and maintaining excellent working relationships,

Cash flow management, forecasting and analysis.

Strategic planning, forecasting and modelling, to support the business growth and development plans.

Management of company bank accounts and expense cards.

Management of monthly staff payroll and staff pension scheme.

Ensure all company financial systems and processes are robust and compliant.

Maintain oversight and compliance of general business regulation and legislation.

Work with the CEO and Managing Director in policy creation, implementation, and management.

Maintain vigilance and seek to minimise financial risk at all times.

Line management of freelance/part-time bookkeeper.

Support the royalties’ team with monthly and quarterly royalty accounting (music publishing and music distribution) as well as process artist payments.

Undertake any other relevant duties or reasonable requests as requested by the CEO and Managing Director.

Requirements

ACCA/ACA/CIMA qualified

Proficiency using Xero Accounting software, Receipt Bank and MS Excel

Experience in music royalty accounting with a strong understanding of music royalty flow (preferred)

Highly detail oriented

Strong analytical, technical, and commercial skills

Ability to multi-task

Genuine passion for the music industry and adherence to our artist-first ethos

Discrete approach to sensitive information

Additional information:



3tone Music presents this job description as a guide to the major areas and duties for which the jobholder is accountable. However, the business operates in an environment that demands change and the jobholder's specific responsibilities and activities will vary and develop. Therefore, the job description should be seen as indicative and not as a permanent, definitive and exhaustive statement.