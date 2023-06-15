WE ARE LOOKING FOR A NEW HEAD OF FINANCE.
Based near Old Street, London, you’ll be a fully qualified Accountant, reporting to our Co-President and taking care of all aspects of financial directon and accountng functon in the group.
As a member of the senior executive team, you will also contribute to the leadership, strategy and management of the organisation.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Assume responsibility for all aspects of financial directon in the business.
- Contribute to the development of company policies and procedure.
- Support and develop the finance team; managing one person.
- Management of the month end, year end, statutory accounts, and audit process for all TAP entities.
- Cash flow management and forecasting.
- Prepare and manage budgets.
- Ensure high-quality financial reporting and analysis is produced for senior management.
- Establish timely reviews of current operating performance and processes and analyse operations for growth or cost control or efficiency opportunities.
- Regularly review actual results against goals and provide senior management with an early warning of any deviatons and provide variance analysis.
- Approve expense reports in line with agreed budgets and TAP’s financial policies and procedures.
- Liaise with external accountants for outsourced functions.
- Ensure that company financial systems are functional and upgraded when needed.
- Oversee day-to-day accounts processes, ledgers, payments, credit control, bank reconciliations, inter company reconciliations.
- Ensure that Finance is at all times closely integrated with and positively supports the business, providing employees at all levels with the necessary information to maximise profitability and efficiency.
- Oversee royalty accounting, including artist, producer and writer royalty statements.
- Management of staff benefits.
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:
- Professional accounting qualification.
- At least five years post qualification experience ideally in a record company, publisher, manager, or in a music accountancy firm.
- Highly numerate & analytical.
- Experience using Xero.
- Experience of managing and developing staff.
- Experience of processing and organising large data sets.
- Experience of royalty calculation, analysis and software and an understanding of most types of music contracts (reading agreements, publishing agreements etc).
- Ability to prepare, summarise and interpret data in a concise and understandable manner.
- Ability to work with a high level of accuracy and meet strict deadlines.
Deadline for applications is Wednesday 28th June.