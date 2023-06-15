WE ARE LOOKING FOR A NEW HEAD OF FINANCE.

Based near Old Street, London, you’ll be a fully qualified Accountant, reporting to our Co-President and taking care of all aspects of financial directon and accountng functon in the group.

As a member of the senior executive team, you will also contribute to the leadership, strategy and management of the organisation.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assume responsibility for all aspects of financial directon in the business.

Contribute to the development of company policies and procedure.

Support and develop the finance team; managing one person.

Management of the month end, year end, statutory accounts, and audit process for all TAP entities.

Cash flow management and forecasting.

Prepare and manage budgets.

Ensure high-quality financial reporting and analysis is produced for senior management.

Establish timely reviews of current operating performance and processes and analyse operations for growth or cost control or efficiency opportunities.

Regularly review actual results against goals and provide senior management with an early warning of any deviatons and provide variance analysis.

Approve expense reports in line with agreed budgets and TAP’s financial policies and procedures.

Liaise with external accountants for outsourced functions.

Ensure that company financial systems are functional and upgraded when needed.

Oversee day-to-day accounts processes, ledgers, payments, credit control, bank reconciliations, inter company reconciliations.

Ensure that Finance is at all times closely integrated with and positively supports the business, providing employees at all levels with the necessary information to maximise profitability and efficiency.

Oversee royalty accounting, including artist, producer and writer royalty statements.

Management of staff benefits.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:

Professional accounting qualification.

At least five years post qualification experience ideally in a record company, publisher, manager, or in a music accountancy firm.

Highly numerate & analytical.

Experience using Xero.

Experience of managing and developing staff.

Experience of processing and organising large data sets.

Experience of royalty calculation, analysis and software and an understanding of most types of music contracts (reading agreements, publishing agreements etc).

Ability to prepare, summarise and interpret data in a concise and understandable manner.

Ability to work with a high level of accuracy and meet strict deadlines.

Deadline for applications is Wednesday 28th June.