Position:
Head of Finance
Employer:
TaP Music
Category:
Finance
Location:
London
Salary:
Highly competitive, dependant on experience
Date Posted:
Jun 15th 2023
TaP Music
WE ARE LOOKING FOR A NEW HEAD OF FINANCE. 

Based near Old Street, London, you’ll be a fully qualified Accountant, reporting to our Co-President and taking care of all aspects of financial directon and accountng functon in the group. 

As a member of the senior executive team, you will also contribute to the leadership, strategy and management of the organisation. 

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: 

  • Assume responsibility for all aspects of financial directon in the business. 
  • Contribute to the development of company policies and procedure. 
  • Support and develop the finance team; managing one person. 
  • Management of the month end, year end, statutory accounts, and audit process for all TAP entities.
  • Cash flow management and forecasting. 
  • Prepare and manage budgets. 
  • Ensure high-quality financial reporting and analysis is produced for senior management.
  • Establish timely reviews of current operating performance and processes and analyse operations for growth or cost control or efficiency opportunities. 
  • Regularly review actual results against goals and provide senior management with an early warning of any deviatons and provide variance analysis. 
  • Approve expense reports in line with agreed budgets and TAP’s financial policies and procedures. 
  • Liaise with external accountants for outsourced functions. 
  • Ensure that company financial systems are functional and upgraded when needed. 
  • Oversee day-to-day accounts processes, ledgers, payments, credit control, bank reconciliations, inter company reconciliations. 
  • Ensure that Finance is at all times closely integrated with and positively supports the business, providing employees at all levels with the necessary information to maximise profitability and efficiency. 
  • Oversee royalty accounting, including artist, producer and writer royalty statements.
  • Management of staff benefits. 

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE: 

  • Professional accounting qualification. 
  • At least five years post qualification experience ideally in a record company, publisher, manager, or in a music accountancy firm. 
  • Highly numerate & analytical. 
  • Experience using Xero. 
  • Experience of managing and developing staff. 
  • Experience of processing and organising large data sets.
  • Experience of royalty calculation, analysis and software and an understanding of most types of music contracts (reading agreements, publishing agreements etc). 
  • Ability to prepare, summarise and interpret data in a concise and understandable manner.
  • Ability to work with a high level of accuracy and meet strict deadlines.

Deadline for applications is Wednesday 28th June.

