Head of Group Training

Reporting to: Global CEO
Location: Initial training in Nottingham, then intensive travel to our See Tickets offices currently in Europe and America to train staff there in new systems and processes
Training: Specific training on our systems will be provided
Benefits: Competitive salary
See Tickets, a Vivendi company, is one of the leaders in the global ticketing market, offering a comprehensive suite of ticketing, marketing and support solutions all of which are developed in house.
We serve some 10,000 promoters, festivals, performance venues, sporting events and monuments including including Glastonbury, English Heritage, Tomorrowlands, Rock in Rio, Winter Wonderland, BBC, Palace du Versailles, Punchdrunk, Music Republic, Braver and the Houses of Parliament.
From our HQ we now have rapidly growing business units in Portugal, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands and in the United States, with offices in multiple locations. We are due to start operations in Scandinavia this year.
Our rapid international expansion has opened up this exciting new role to deliver high quality training into the international businesses.
Responsibilities
- Manage all aspects of system training across the See Tickets Group
- Provide training across the teams to maintain high and consistent standards of client management
- Training course design, delivery and measurement
- Determine and assess training development needs across the business
- Work with the management team to ensure the delivery of training objectives
- Implement methods to share knowledge across the team to maximise efficiency
- Responsible for maintaining an awareness of system developments and the relevance across the group
- Create reports for senior management
Skills, attributes and experience
- Can demonstrate previous experience of training and working within a client service role
- An enthusiastic and a self-motivated Training Manager
- Able to learn new systems and processes quickly
- Has initiative and flexibility
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal)
- Experience of training course design and delivery
- Drive to implement change and efficiencies within the teams
- Works well under pressure and meets expected deadlines
- Fluent English speaking (written and oral)
- Have a valid passport and can travel to our offices around the world (visa and expenses to be arranged)
How to apply
Send your CV and a cover letter, which outlines why you would love to take on this role, and why you’re a great match, to Rachel Painter, HR Manager, at rachel.painter@seetickets.com
Closing date for applications Sunday 12 June 2022