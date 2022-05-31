Head of Group Training

Reporting to: Global CEO

Location: Initial training in Nottingham, then intensive travel to our See Tickets offices currently in Europe and America to train staff there in new systems and processes

Training: Specific training on our systems will be provided

Benefits: Competitive salary

See Tickets, a Vivendi company, is one of the leaders in the global ticketing market, offering a comprehensive suite of ticketing, marketing and support solutions all of which are developed in house.

We serve some 10,000 promoters, festivals, performance venues, sporting events and monuments including including Glastonbury, English Heritage, Tomorrowlands, Rock in Rio, Winter Wonderland, BBC, Palace du Versailles, Punchdrunk, Music Republic, Braver and the Houses of Parliament.

From our HQ we now have rapidly growing business units in Portugal, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands and in the United States, with offices in multiple locations. We are due to start operations in Scandinavia this year.

Our rapid international expansion has opened up this exciting new role to deliver high quality training into the international businesses.

Responsibilities

Manage all aspects of system training across the See Tickets Group

Provide training across the teams to maintain high and consistent standards of client management

Training course design, delivery and measurement

Determine and assess training development needs across the business

Work with the management team to ensure the delivery of training objectives

Implement methods to share knowledge across the team to maximise efficiency

Responsible for maintaining an awareness of system developments and the relevance across the group

Create reports for senior management

Skills, attributes and experience

Can demonstrate previous experience of training and working within a client service role

An enthusiastic and a self-motivated Training Manager

Able to learn new systems and processes quickly

Has initiative and flexibility

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal)

Experience of training course design and delivery

Drive to implement change and efficiencies within the teams

Works well under pressure and meets expected deadlines

Fluent English speaking (written and oral)

Have a valid passport and can travel to our offices around the world (visa and expenses to be arranged)

How to apply

Send your CV and a cover letter, which outlines why you would love to take on this role, and why you’re a great match, to Rachel Painter, HR Manager, at rachel.painter@seetickets.com

Closing date for applications Sunday 12 June 2022