Join the award-winning Independent Society of Musicians

Central London - Head of Legal Services

Part Time (4 days per week) and Permanent – Circa £50K to £60K pro rata- depending on experience

The award-winning ISM is the dynamic, change making professional body representing musicians. With a current membership of over 11,000, the ISM is known for its legal support to its members covering a range of issues from intellectual property and employment disputes to contracts. We are also known for our campaigning work on issues from equality to Brexit and AI which can cross over into legal services.

The ISM is now looking for a Head of Legal Services to manage a critical part of how we support our members: namely our legal services. You will be managing our brilliant in-house team of lawyers as well as our external associated suppliers. We do not handle litigation as any disputes which proceed to this stage are handled by our legal insurance providers. You will also advise the ISM on business-related legal issues, ensure policies and procedures are kept up to date and work closely with the External Affairs team particularly on areas which have a legal element such as AI.

The provision of legal advice to our members is a core part of what the ISM offers and it is vital that we deliver gold standard legal services, responding to the needs of our professional musician membership. You will be an excellent but practical lawyer able to manage a great team as well as suppliers and contractors. You will be proactive with strong problem-solving skills, great drafting and oral skills, keen attention to detail and good emotional intelligence.

You will be joining a professional staff team who are based in Bayswater, London. The role is four days per week of which at least two will be in the office.

For a full job description for this role please visit https://www.ism.org/about/vacancies.

To apply please send a CV and covering letter saying why you are right the person for the job to membership@ism.org.

Closing date is Wednesday 11th December at 9.30am. Interviews will take place face- to-face and applications generated by AI will not be considered.