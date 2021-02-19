Head of Live Streaming

ABOUT US

DICE is the world’s most-loved discovery and ticketing platform for live shows and live streams, delivering exclusive, high-quality entertainment to fans across the world.

We bring fans and creators together with our technology, working closely with the best artists, promoters and venues in music and culture.

DICE is a place for people who are ambitious, humble and talented. For those who want to learn at pace and have a true passion for music and culture. Our HQ is in London, we have teams in New York, LA, Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Mumbai and Samara. You can read more about what we’ve been up to here in our recent Forbes and Rolling Stone articles.

And now, we’re looking for a Head of Live Streaming to join the DICE team in New York.

THE ROLE AND TEAM

In April 2020 we started a small experiment to host live streams. By the end of the year, we had hosted over 5,000 live stream events, reaching fans in 172 countries. We believe that live stream concerts are here to stay, and we’re looking for a commercially minded leader to develop this exciting new part of DICE.

In this wide-ranging global role, you will be responsible for developing and implementing the strategy for live streaming, providing leadership for the local sales and account management teams, and ensuring that the worlds best streaming events are on DICE.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Develop and implement the live streaming strategy

Lead the local teams including Sales, Account Management and Production

Source and sign the biggest live streaming partnerships

Execute long term streaming solutions for our venue partners globally

Ensure the quality of live streaming events on DICE

Develop strategic marketing initiatives to maximise sell through on live streaming events

YOUR SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Strategy: You’ve developed and implemented a business plan, running a unit or division in a business, or starting one from scratch.

You’ve developed and implemented a business plan, running a unit or division in a business, or starting one from scratch. Leadership: You're comfortable presenting complex ideas in a digestible way, and understand the power of effective leadership.

You're comfortable presenting complex ideas in a digestible way, and understand the power of effective leadership. Sales : A stellar track record in navigating the full sales cycle of complex relationships, winning deals is something that gets you up in the morning and you’re comfortable coaching others through the sales process.

: A stellar track record in navigating the full sales cycle of complex relationships, winning deals is something that gets you up in the morning and you’re comfortable coaching others through the sales process. Network: From your experience within the industry, you’ll bring an extensive network of music industry contacts—venues, promoters and talent.

From your experience within the industry, you’ll bring an extensive network of music industry contacts—venues, promoters and talent. Communication: You’re a fantastic storyteller and have first-class communication skills. From email tone and delivering effective meetings to prompt follow-ups and clear opportunity mapping, you pride yourself in the speed and efficiency of your comms.

You’re a fantastic storyteller and have first-class communication skills. From email tone and delivering effective meetings to prompt follow-ups and clear opportunity mapping, you pride yourself in the speed and efficiency of your comms. Passion: You're obsessed with music and culture, brilliant with people and have deep connections with the entertainment industry. When someone gets a call from you they're delighted.

You're obsessed with music and culture, brilliant with people and have deep connections with the entertainment industry. When someone gets a call from you they're delighted. Teamwork: We’re a global business and that means there are so many different people to learn from and collaborate with. You have strong experience in collaborating with cross-functional teams and recognise the art of strong teamwork.

We’re a global business and that means there are so many different people to learn from and collaborate with. You have strong experience in collaborating with cross-functional teams and recognise the art of strong teamwork. Reporting : Experience with Salesforce would be a strong preference as you’ll be responsible for managing your sales forecast using the platform.

: Experience with Salesforce would be a strong preference as you’ll be responsible for managing your sales forecast using the platform. Production: A bonus - to have existing experience or expertise in live streaming and video production.

All applications are actively being reviewed as we begin the interview process now. Final closing date for applications is Friday 26th March 2021.