Head of Marketing

Are you a dynamic and creative senior Marketing professional who wants to make a vital contribution to the music sector?

This is an exciting time for a senior marketing professional to join the ISM, the leading professional body for musicians with a reputation for its top rate services and campaigning. The ISM has doubled in size over the past 10 years and now has close on 10,000 members who come from every part of the music world.

You will be an experienced marketing professional with strong managerial and relationship building skills who is happy working at both strategic and operational levels. You will be a proactive and dynamic problem solver with a real passion for innovation, ideas and collaboration. You will be responsible for delivering marketing strategies across the ISM, the ISM Trust and the ISM Members Fund and ensuring that income targets are met.

A team player, you will thrive on going the extra mile and working in a fast-paced creative environment where the ability to multitask and work collaboratively across different disciplines is vital. You will have a high degree of professionalism with excellent interpersonal skills and great attention to detail.

You will be joining a professional staff team based in Bayswater, London where the emphasis is on good communication and team work.

For an informal discussion about this post please contact Deborah Annetts through her assistant, Megan Hand on megan.hand@ism.org who will set up a phone call.

To apply please send a full CV and covering letter saying why you are right the person for the job to recruitment@ism.org.

Closing date is Monday 13 January 2020 at 9.00 a.m. Interviews will be held during the following two weeks.

A full job description can be found at https://www.ism.org/about/vacancies