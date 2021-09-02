DHP Family is one of the UK’s most exciting and creative entertainment companies. We have been operating venues and organising concerts for over 40 years and have grown to become a leading name in the live music industry, with a deserved reputation for our innovative and creative approach to music production and promotion.

We require a full time Head of Marketing to lead a dynamic and creative team who are responsible for developing marketing campaigns for 800+ concerts annually as well as three regular festivals and several other ad hoc festivals and events. Reporting to the Head of Concert Operations, a regular presence in our Nottingham head office will be expected, but our business is nationwide so flexible working will be possible, and sometimes necessary.

We are looking for a proactive and adept leader of people with a background in digital marketing and experience of coordinating large campaigns while working to a budget. The ideal candidate will have strong commercial awareness and will want to seek out new opportunities and help drive the business forward.

Key responsibilities

Working closely with promoters to plan, implement, and oversee marketing campaigns for the largest DHP concerts, tours and festivals, including regional and national advertising plans.

Optimising ROI on marketing campaigns whilst working within tight budgets.

Overseeing all digital output across social channels, mailouts and websites.

Running digital advertising campaigns across Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Tik Tok, Twitter and Google. Analyse data to optimise ROI and improve campaigns.

Monitor and evaluate all marketing processes, looking for ways to improve efficiency of marketing output.

Manage external company communications, including press releases, company statements, memos and crisis comms, working with external PR company where required.

Manage all media relations nationally and regionally, developing relationships with key stakeholders to promote DHP concerts, festivals and the company.

Desired skills

5+ years’ experience in arts and/or events industry marketing.

Strong ability to build relationships.

Experience of, and interest in, current and emerging digital marketing trends.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Exceptional time management skills with an ability to keep track of and meet multiple competing deadlines.

Able to work under pressure within a fast-paced environment.

Basic Adobe and WordPress skills preferable but not essential.

MS Office capability is essential.

If you are interested in developing your career with us, then please email your Covering

Letter and CV to careers@dhpfamily.com