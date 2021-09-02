DHP Family is one of the UK’s most exciting and creative entertainment companies. We have been operating venues and organising concerts for over 40 years and have grown to become a leading name in the live music industry, with a deserved reputation for our innovative and creative approach to music production and promotion.
We require a full time Head of Marketing to lead a dynamic and creative team who are responsible for developing marketing campaigns for 800+ concerts annually as well as three regular festivals and several other ad hoc festivals and events. Reporting to the Head of Concert Operations, a regular presence in our Nottingham head office will be expected, but our business is nationwide so flexible working will be possible, and sometimes necessary.
We are looking for a proactive and adept leader of people with a background in digital marketing and experience of coordinating large campaigns while working to a budget. The ideal candidate will have strong commercial awareness and will want to seek out new opportunities and help drive the business forward.
Key responsibilities
- Working closely with promoters to plan, implement, and oversee marketing campaigns for the largest DHP concerts, tours and festivals, including regional and national advertising plans.
- Optimising ROI on marketing campaigns whilst working within tight budgets.
- Overseeing all digital output across social channels, mailouts and websites.
- Running digital advertising campaigns across Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Tik Tok, Twitter and Google. Analyse data to optimise ROI and improve campaigns.
- Monitor and evaluate all marketing processes, looking for ways to improve efficiency of marketing output.
- Manage external company communications, including press releases, company statements, memos and crisis comms, working with external PR company where required.
- Manage all media relations nationally and regionally, developing relationships with key stakeholders to promote DHP concerts, festivals and the company.
Desired skills
- 5+ years’ experience in arts and/or events industry marketing.
- Strong ability to build relationships.
- Experience of, and interest in, current and emerging digital marketing trends.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Exceptional time management skills with an ability to keep track of and meet multiple competing deadlines.
- Able to work under pressure within a fast-paced environment.
- Basic Adobe and WordPress skills preferable but not essential.
- MS Office capability is essential.
If you are interested in developing your career with us, then please email your Covering
Letter and CV to careers@dhpfamily.com