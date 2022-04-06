Head of Marketing for Berlin’s music business event

Most Wanted: Music (m/f/d) (marketing, PR, social media, event management) - freelance



About Most Wanted: Music

Started in 2014, Most Wanted: Music (MW:M) has become the most important music business conference in Berlin and a rising European hotspot event for music and creative industry professionals worldwide. It is run by the Berlin Music Commission, the music industry network of Berlin.

Most Wanted: Music aims to start building the music and creative industries of tomorrow, where collaboration is not merely about working together but creating new with modern goals and rallying around a new ethos.

MW:M’s key objectives are: enabling practical know-how transfer, fostering networking and exchange and inspiring new ideas and business models.

Offering a wide range of inspiring keynotes, interviews and debates, hands-on workshops and matchmaking events, the MW:M Convention covers the most current and relevant questions of today’s music, tech and creative industries in order to bring direct value to creators and music businesses.

From 8th – 10th November MW:M22 will take place as a hybrid event - online, and onsite in Berlin. The programme includes interactive talks, interviews and workshops with industry experts and well-known artists from all over the world, experimental networking formats as well as live performances of exciting up-and-coming newcomer artists.

The MW:M Convention is accompanied by the listen to berlin: Awards, the awards for remarkable achievements in the Berlin music scene, and MW:M Live, Berlin’s new international showcase event, and the MW:M Satellites, a broad variety of partner events distributed around the entire city of Berlin.



Your tasks

The MW:M marketing team communicates the inspiring programme and the business value of Most Wanted: Music to the outside world. It gains attention and attracts attendees, viewers and partners to participate in the event. Your role as a Head of Marketing will be to:

Help to continuously re-define the brand identity of Most Wanted: Music and our offers according to the needs of our participants and the developments in our constantly changing business environment,

Analyse the structure and needs of our target groups and know how to target and tie them,

Use data to verify intuitive evaluations,

Plan the strategic direction of all marketing activities,

Create exciting and inspiring stories around our events and the topics and people that make up our programme,

Plan creative marketing, PR and social media campaigns and implement, execute and monitor them operationally,

Create or have created media content for all communication and advertising purposes and guide a team of freelance copywriters, graphic designers, music producers and video editors,

Run and monitor digital and analogue marketing, PR and social media marketing campaigns yourself plus supervise additional internal and external PR and social media marketing managers,

Optimize our search engine results (SEO/SEM),

Help to increase the number of attendees,

Expand our communicative reach across all channels,

Considerably drive ticket sales for our events,

Be responsible for a dedicated marketing budget,

Work closely with other teams such as programme, partnerships and digital and analogue event management,

Control the results of our marketing campaigns and report to project management,

Add your personal big part to the overall success of Most Wanted: Music 2022.

Your profile

You have several years of marketing experience.

You are passionate about creative markets and marketing.

You provide knowledge in the European and international music, tech and creative industries and are well aware of its current changes and challenges.

You are well connected within the music and creative industries and its media partners and are familiar with its relevant ecosystems and latest trends.

You have proven expertise in all relevant marketing areas and you are able to think across channels.

You think outside the box when it comes to developing new stories around our interesting speakers, topics and event formats

You go the extra mile to get prominent placements in media outlets that have the highest reach and the best fitting target groups.

You are result oriented and don’t get lost in the details of your daily operational tasks.

You have a DIY mentality nevertheless and you are hands-on and you don’t mind to keep following up until you receive an appropriate reaction to your requests.

You excel in being a sales person.

You always question the ROI of your activities.

You provide proven project management skills.

You are well organized, quality-oriented and able to react quickly to unpredicted changes.

You are resilient and you can keep calm in a fast-pace and sometimes stressful event environment.

You are a team player and an excellent communicator both internally within the team as well as externally towards media, speakers, sponsors and other partners.

You are in full command of German language and have business-fluent English skills both verbally and in writing.



Would be a plus

You have event management experience and you know the processes and requirements of B2B events and its target groups.

You are experienced with digital content production.

You have strong personal contacts to music and music business related media outlets.

You have experience in leading a team of internal and external team members.



Our offer to you

A professional work environment,

A highly qualified, experienced and motivated team,

Short communication channels and flat hierarchies.

Flexible working hours and locations,

The chance to realize your own ideas and to shape one of the most relevant music business events,

A vast and vibrant network within the international music scene,

New personal insights and a steep learning curve, guaranteed by a great team of music and event professionals,

You will learn how to realize highly innovative virtual and hybrid events,

A competitive compensation with the potential to grow.

Work load: approx. 400-500 working hours

Duration: As soon as possible until end of November 2022. The job would preferably continue in the upcoming years.

Payment: According to your personal conditions and qualification on a freelance basis.



Contact: Please send us your application including cover letter and CV via e-mail to contact@mwm-berlin.de.

Applications of people with a migration background who fulfill the requirements of the vacancy are specifically welcome. Recognized severely disabled or handicapped persons or people who are treated as equal are preferably considered given the same suitability. If applicable, please point out a severe disability already in the application. Applications of women/non-cis male applicants are specifically welcome and will be preferred.

Berlin Music Commission e.G.

Köpenicker Straße 7

10997 Berlin

Germany