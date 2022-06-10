Position: Head of Marketing
Employer: FORM
Category: Marketing
Location: Brighton
Salary: DOE
Company description:
We are FORM, a passionate music company of committed music fans with offices in Brighton and London, that bring together historic UK concert promoters One Inch Badge and Rockfeedback. We are a curation-driven, progressive and artist-focused business that organises and promotes over 600 live shows a year across a broad range of mediums and genres for artists including Glass Animals, Father John Misty, Flume, The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Elder Island, Yard Act, Brian Wilson, Mogwai, Nils Frahm, Billy Nomates, and many more.
Our festivals include Pitchfork Music Festival London, Mutations Festival Brighton, Visions Festival London, and London Borough of Culture 2022.
Websites:
formpresents.com
oneinchbadge.com
rockfeedback.com
Job overview:
To manage, develop and deliver progressive marketing strategy across all aspects of the marketing department for all live events at FORM.
Core responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Overarching management of FORM’s progressive and developing marketing department
- Directing and undertaking the companies organic and paid Social Media strategy
- Reviewing and reporting on Paid Ad delivery and performance
- Liaising with external marketing sources, including venues and ticketing, to support campaign marketing delivery.
- Directing the companies physical marketing strategy
- Creating and directing visual asset to template for digital and physical use
- Maintaining the companies owned websites using built backend systems
- Continuously refining our sales funnel in line with current trends – capturing and utilising data and converting sales throughout campaigns
- Developing and building progressive marketing plans and reports for clients
- Sending monthly reports to the company management, accurately and quantifiably outlining the performance of our overall marketing output
- Accurately managing marketing budgets, utilising company systems to keep record of spend
- Assisting senior management and external agencies with overarching company branding, website development and the companies marketing position
- Providing company event representation at events across the FORM programme
- Provide support across broader company projects and work as required
- Working with the full team across positive drives towards EDI, environmental and work culture within FORM, supporting the Directors and rest of team to be leaders within the industry
Required skills:
- A proven track record of managing successful marketing campaigns within live music
- A minimum of 3 years within marketing at a comparable events promotion / music focused company
- Proficiency in Mac operating systems
- Proficiency in MS Office
- Knowledge of Adobe Suite programmes for creating and editing visual assets to template
Required attributes:
- A pure and deep passion for live music and events
- A strong understanding of the genres and artists promoted by FORM
- Immaculate attention to detail
- Personal confidence
- Ability to manage the needs to a diverse team
- Ability to problem solve and work under pressure
- Ability to work both within a team and solo
Hours:
Full Time - 35 Hours per week (excluding breaks) + overtime as may be required from time-to-time for thecompletion of your role.
Start:
Immediate
Closing date:
We will begin interviewing for this role immediately, the job will close once the correct candidate is found
Application process:
Application via CV and Cover Letter only to jobs@formpresents.com. Successful applicants will be invited to interview.