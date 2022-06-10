Position: Head of Marketing

Employer: FORM

Category: Marketing

Location: Brighton

Salary: DOE

Company description:

We are FORM, a passionate music company of committed music fans with offices in Brighton and London, that bring together historic UK concert promoters One Inch Badge and Rockfeedback. We are a curation-driven, progressive and artist-focused business that organises and promotes over 600 live shows a year across a broad range of mediums and genres for artists including Glass Animals, Father John Misty, Flume, The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Elder Island, Yard Act, Brian Wilson, Mogwai, Nils Frahm, Billy Nomates, and many more.

Our festivals include Pitchfork Music Festival London, Mutations Festival Brighton, Visions Festival London, and London Borough of Culture 2022.

Websites:

formpresents.com

oneinchbadge.com

rockfeedback.com

Job overview:



To manage, develop and deliver progressive marketing strategy across all aspects of the marketing department for all live events at FORM.

Core responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Overarching management of FORM’s progressive and developing marketing department

Directing and undertaking the companies organic and paid Social Media strategy

Reviewing and reporting on Paid Ad delivery and performance

Liaising with external marketing sources, including venues and ticketing, to support campaign marketing delivery.

Directing the companies physical marketing strategy

Creating and directing visual asset to template for digital and physical use

Maintaining the companies owned websites using built backend systems

Continuously refining our sales funnel in line with current trends – capturing and utilising data and converting sales throughout campaigns

Developing and building progressive marketing plans and reports for clients

Sending monthly reports to the company management, accurately and quantifiably outlining the performance of our overall marketing output

Accurately managing marketing budgets, utilising company systems to keep record of spend

Assisting senior management and external agencies with overarching company branding, website development and the companies marketing position

Providing company event representation at events across the FORM programme

Provide support across broader company projects and work as required

Working with the full team across positive drives towards EDI, environmental and work culture within FORM, supporting the Directors and rest of team to be leaders within the industry

Required skills:

A proven track record of managing successful marketing campaigns within live music

A minimum of 3 years within marketing at a comparable events promotion / music focused company

Proficiency in Mac operating systems

Proficiency in MS Office

Knowledge of Adobe Suite programmes for creating and editing visual assets to template

Required attributes:

A pure and deep passion for live music and events

A strong understanding of the genres and artists promoted by FORM

Immaculate attention to detail

Personal confidence

Ability to manage the needs to a diverse team

Ability to problem solve and work under pressure

Ability to work both within a team and solo

Hours:

Full Time - 35 Hours per week (excluding breaks) + overtime as may be required from time-to-time for thecompletion of your role.

Start:

Immediate

Closing date:

We will begin interviewing for this role immediately, the job will close once the correct candidate is found

Application process:

Application via CV and Cover Letter only to jobs@formpresents.com. Successful applicants will be invited to interview.