Head of Marketing

The Company



3tone Music is an independent music company pioneering a new standard of artist support within the music industry. Established by experienced industry professionals in 2016, the label is built on solid foundations coupled with the unbounded desire to empower creative talent.

Job Description



As an experienced marketing professional, you will have proven success in creating and implementing innovative marketing strategies, complemented by the full range of marketing materials – from written to video and physical promotional productions.

The ability to confidently lead projects and inspire people is essential, coupled with a highly collaborative nature and flexibility to do what it takes to bring this new brand from conception to success. You will need an excellent knowledge of digital channels and proven results in building a social following.

Responsibilities include

Developing global audience and brand strategy for 3tone Music

Work with both management and Directors to build on our unique and dynamic brand voice, carefully targeted to the audience

Manage all major brand developments and creation of assets, and ensure all communications and platforms are consistent with brand values

Develop and manage global marketing strategy across all areas/channels including: CRM, social media, SEO, PPC, offline, PR, partnerships

Initiate, develop and own a global audience acquisition and retention programme

Create innovative marketing campaigns, always looking for new and engaging ways to share product and tell stories

Manage all marketing channels (from socials to offline) and implementation of day-to-day marketing

Plan and manage SEO and paid marketing strategies

Oversee and produce regular newsletters

Develop and maintain regular reporting and insight to assist audience development, content and commercial decision making – using all tools and analytics available e.g. Google Analytics, SEO tools, internal systems or similar

Input into content development, product offer, customer service

Set targets and KPIs for marketing, in conjunction with overall business plan

Manage the marketing budget, ensuring all activity is budgeted and that costs are controlled

The ideal candidate will have:

Minimum of 10 years' experience in marketing roles

Solid experience of a leadership role in Marketing & Communications

Expertise in re-branding and brand management in the arts and entertainment sectors

Proven success in the development of marketing and communications strategies including brand and content development

Expertise in delivering tailored messaging to a range of audiences and markets

A PASSION FOR MUSIC, LIFESTYLE AND THE ARTS

Proven experience in leading successful campaigns from start to finish, including managing third parties or employees and reporting to stakeholders

Proven experience managing budgets

Extensive copywriting experience

Success in developing brand, audience and marketing strategies to match business goals

Extensive experience in creating and executing marketing campaigns across all available channels

Desire to innovate and lead the field, and a willingness to take a brand from concept to launch

A highly creative individual, bursting with ideas and used to thinking outside of the box

Exceptional planning and organisational skills

Strong commercial acumen

Proven skills in developing a social media audience and increasing engagement

Additional information:



