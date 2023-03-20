Your site will load in 16 seconds
Asian Arts Agency
Asian Arts Agency develops and promotes international, contemporary and traditional South Asian music and arts nationally and internationally. As a leading UK music and arts agency and with increased investment from Arts Council England we are building our team to take forward our ambitious plans.

We’re looking for an experienced and forward-looking Head of Marketing to promote our work.

You will work with exceptional international artistes, new talent and some of the UK’s most prestigious live music venues and festivals (e.g. Barbican, Southbank Centre, St. Georges Bristol, WOMAD) and lead on our marketing and communications strategies.

This is an exciting opportunity for an individual with fresh ideas, drive and imagination. We’re looking for a high achiever who can hit the ground running!

Closing date: Monday 17th April at 12 noon.

