Join the award winning Independent Society of Musicians

Central London – Head of Member Engagement

Permanent and Full Time – Circa £45K DOE

The award-winning ISM is the dynamic, change making professional body for musicians. With a current membership of over 11,000, the ISM is known for its campaigning and policy work as well as services ranging from legal advice and advocacy to counselling and professional development.

The ISM is now looking for a talented team player to manage all aspects of the membership function. To be considered for this role, you will have a range of skills from a deep understanding of membership and systems to high levels of emotional intelligence and the ability to talk and engage with people from across the music sector.

You will be both strategic and operational and be able to both motivate your team and build a thriving community of ISM members. You will be able to demonstrate significant effectiveness in your career to date and have at least 5 years’ experience working in a membership type body. You will be proactive, have a keen attention to detail, be able to deliver against deadlines and enjoy building relationships.

You will be joining a professional staff team who are based in Bayswater, London. At the present time we are working to a hybrid model, working at least three days a week in the office.

For a full job description for this role please visit https://www.ism.org/about/vacancies

To apply please send a full CV and covering letter saying why you are right the person for the job to membership@ism.org and join us in supporting the music sector at this critical time.

Closing date is Monday 3 April at 9.30. Interviews will take place as and when applications are received.