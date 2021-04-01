Head of Member Relations

PPL exists to ensure that those who invest their time, talent and money in recorded music are paid fairly for their work. For nearly nine decades, we’ve been trusted to license recorded music when it is played in public or broadcast on the radio or TV in the UK, and then to distribute the fees to the performers and recording rightsholders we represent. As well as working on behalf of over 120,000 members in the UK, PPL is also part of a global network of partnerships which collects royalties when recorded music is played around the world.

Our Member Services team is the beating heart of our members’ experience, and we are hugely proud of the part we play. In this role, you’ll be responsible for exceeding the expectations of our key clients, which include performers, recording rightsholders (record companies) and their representatives. This will be achieved through your leadership of a team of Relationship Managers, ensuring that all service levels are adhered to and processes followed in order to guarantee that we’re always delivering a superior service to our clients. Exceptional client knowledge leads to great client service, and lasting client relationships.

You need to have a rare blend of interpersonal skills, with a highly organized approach, and a well-developed commercial understanding of how rights work; after all, in our business it’s often the details which make all the difference. Good judgement, great communications skills, strong people management skills and a passion for delivering excellent services are all essential.

PPL is uncompromising about the benefits of building a more diverse organisation. We recognise the importance of hiring, developing and promoting the best people, from the widest possible talent pool – regardless of someone’s race, gender, sexuality, age, disability, background or any other characteristic. If you require the candidate materials in an alternative format, please request it in your initial contact.

To find out more, visit www.ppl-members.co.uk Alternatively, for an informal discussion, please contact Shani Newbold at Cadence Partners on +44 20 7947 4960 or email ppl-members@cadencepartners.co.uk

Closing date: 27 May 2021.