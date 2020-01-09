Head of Music - Advertising

Amazing opportunity to lead the music and supervision team at this creative, forward thinking agency delivering all core services as well as building capabilities in audio brand identity for the diverse client roster.

With a heritage in progressive music strategy and an award winning background in pairing music and sound with brands, this team is recognised for producing innovative campaigns and making impactful music moments.

Key responsibilities:

Managing the music function: day to day people management: appraisals and training (small core team and freelancers).

Overseeing core music supervision and production services: from initial briefing and scoping through to post production

Working closely with the agency creative teams scoping creative client solutions

On shoot requirements – composers on set/ artist collaborations

Post Production – music searches, synch licensing, score supervision and re-records

Handling 3 rd party licensing negotiations and contract administration

Overseeing editorial and content across a platform designed to showcase emerging artists and musical innovation

The successful candidate with have a proven track record of music supervision with an innovative outlook around music and brands, brand experience and developments in audio/ sonic strategy.

You will have developed an effective management style and enjoy working collaboratively with creative teams and clients. An understanding of music licensing and contract admin is also essential.