Head of Music at KOKO, Camden

KOKO:

KOKO, the iconic live music and club venue, is recognised for presenting ground-breaking live music entertainment since 2004. Relaunching in Q4 2020, after a £40m refurbishment and redevelopment, KOKO is expanding into a multi-media house of music, including a completely refurbished 1500 capacity theatre, 5 new stages, 2 club spaces, recording studio, radio station, retail space, restaurants and bars across 5 floors. KOKO’s mission is to give London a new home for discovering the best new talent with a highly curated and credible music offering.

The Role:

The Head of Music will provide inspiring, creative and dynamic leadership to the team with a critical focus on developing the music programme across the new KOKO ecosystem. S/he will be responsible for the artistic and creative direction of the music programme and department, as well as its organisation, planning, development, financial management and day-to-day operations. Possessing impeccable contacts within the music industry, the post holder will uphold and build on the truly outstanding achievements of the department to date, whilst bringing to the business his/her own influence and expertise.

Key Responsibilities:

Builds and maintains strong professional relationship with industry stakeholders (managers, agents, promoters etc).

Conducts an annual review of the hire charges and tariffs.

Understands the musical landscape, identifies emerging trends and talent.

Monitors venue based live and club’s events, and is familiar with the annual festival and events calendar.

Has an in depth understanding of nightclub/club events and the attributes that drive success.

Has experience at promoting events in the live / clubs.

Is knowledgeable about DJ’s across the different musical genres.

Participates in the planning of marketing activities and contributes towards the compilation of the annual marketing plan.

Has an evolved understanding of social media marketing.

Has an understanding of ticketing platforms and associated marketing opportunities.

Has experience at talent buying and contracting.

Has departmental P&L responsibility.

Is capable of representing the venue as an ambassador across the industry.

Administration:

Maintains the live bookings diary.

Maintains the Club bookings diary.

Approve artist contracts for in house promoted events.

Authorise and agree brief for all marketing assets both live and club.

Conduct weekly marketing meetings with music, operations and marketing teams at all properties to manage performance and strategy.

Conduct weekly meetings and daily line ups as required.

Prepare communication plans to music industry.

Update all relevant programming calendars and disseminate information to operational teams.

Manage weekly update to CEO/COO.

Monthly ROI report on in house promoted events.

Assist in the execution of any and all in house promoted plans.

Assist and support creative request process with head of marketing.

Health and Safety:

Ensure that all potential and real hazards are reported immediately and rectified

To be fully conversant with all fire and emergency procedures.

Ensure that all staff within the division works in a manner, which is safe and unlikely to give risk of harm or injury to themselves or others.

Stimulate and encourage a general awareness of health and safety in relation to all tasks and activities undertaken in the division.

Ensure that all members of the division maintain the highest standards of personal hygiene.

To be fully conversant with:

Venue fire procedure

Venue and company security procedures

Venue health and safety policy and procedures

Venue facilities and attractions

Venue standards of operation and department procedures

Current licensing regulations

Short and long-term marketing promotions

Partnerships & Events

Ensure that all events and partnerships, whether brand partners, promoters and individuals, are aligned to and contribute to the creative strategy and maximise brand awareness across the group.

Own the strategic relationship with partners and promoters to develop revenue opportunities.

Attitude – what mind set do you need?

Motivated

Energetic

Enthusiastic/driven

Hands-on & pro-active

Committed

Team player, yet ability to work on own initiative

Creative

Passionate brand champion

Confidence to challenge appropriately

To apply, please send a CV and covering letter to Terry Marks - terry@koko.uk.com