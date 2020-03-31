Job Title

Head of Music Operations

Reports to

Head of Music and Licensing

The Role

As Head of Music Operations, you’ll be responsible for overseeing all technical processes relating to acquiring and ingesting music content from rightsholder partners.

You will have a confident outlook and personality, working together with other teams and departments in the company to lead the effort in ingesting and managing new catalogue delivered to Lickd and expanding our offering to creators.

Somebody with experience working with music metadata, files, and with an understanding of the music industry supply chain is desirable. We want a person with a passion for music, who also enjoys the technical side of all things digital. The right candidate for this role will be, above all, resourceful.

You will be completely comfortable researching and learning something new on your own, and possess a good working knowledge of music and metadata in a technical and operational capacity.

You will also have an accomplished ear for music in general, regularly keeping up to date with trends, releases and the latest happenings, and sonically be confident identifying genre’s, moods and themes across a growing and varied catalogue.

Responsibilities:

Liaise with rightsholder partners to facilitate and manage content deliveries and updates.

Oversee the Lickd catalogue ingestion process – including content deliveries, audio processing and media ingestion, as well as metadata ingestion, mapping and management.

Work closely with the playlisting team on strategy relating to curation and merchandising.

Manage ingestion and day-to-day administration of media assets on YouTube’s Content ID and other platform rights management systems.

Oversee reporting / rightsholder statement scheduling and delivery to partners.

Lead technical conversations with Rightsholders where it relates to the setting up of DDEX feeds, manual deliveries, and YouTube ContentID.

Required General Experience

At least 3-5 years experience in an operational, digital or supply chain facing role within the Music industry.

Keen interest in the Music Industry as a whole, and a good understanding of the YouTube Creator / Influencer Ecosystem.

Approachable, courteous, decisive. A strong work ethic and a desire to pitch in across multiple departments within the business.

Comfortable working in a start-up environment.

Enjoys troubleshooting and finding solutions.

Required Technical Experience

Knowledge of the music industry digital supply chain.

Confidence using software and systems including:

Microsoft Office Suite – particularly Excel.

FTP servers

AWS / S3

Some experience with Adobe suite – Photoshop, Premiere.

Complete understanding of common audio and video formats and standards, with good experience processing media of different types, and editing, arranging and encoding/transcoding audio and video.

Experience / Understanding of YouTube’s Content ID ecosystem

Desirable Experience