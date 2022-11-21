Lickd wants to help create a world where there are no barriers to creating the best online content, creating the world’s first and only mainstream music licensing platform that enables content creators to license mainstream music legally.

We are in the process of building a growth team and require a Head of Music Operations to join our fast-paced, passionate and extremely hard-working Music and Licensing team. In this role, you will be required to oversee the technical processes relating to onboarding new rightsholders, ingesting content as well as metadata management and all related reporting requirements.

Responsibilities

Liaise with rightsholder partners to facilitate and manage content deliveries and updates.

Oversee the Lickd catalogue ingestion process – including content deliveries, metadata ingestion, reporting and data management.

Work closely with internal teams to improve efficiency of catalogue management and reporting.

Oversee administration of media assets on YouTube’s Content ID and other platform rights management systems.

Lead technical conversations with Rightsholders where it relates to YouTube Content ID and other similar platforms.

Oversee YouTube claims management process.

Implement and develop workflows and processes to segment the catalogue for new platforms and opportunities.

Personal Attributes

Comfortable working in a small team in a fast-paced, constantly changing startup environment

A resilient and resourceful self-starter happy to work autonomously and remotely

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills

Willing to continuously adopt and learn new skills and technologies

Ambitious with a strong desire to succeed

Required Experience

Knowledge of the music industry digital supply chain.

Experience in managing, understanding and segmenting large data sets

Confidence using software and systems including: Microsoft Office Suite – particularly Excel. FTP servers. AWS / S3. Familiarly or knowledge of XML file formats.

Experience / Understanding of YouTube’s Content ID ecosystem

Ability to prioritise and manage several milestones and projects efficiently

Desired Experience