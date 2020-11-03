Join Trinity College London and you will be building your career with an international exam board and independent education charity that has been providing renowned, trusted assessments around the world since 1877. Our exams and assessments are designed to help learners fulfil their own individual talents and abilities. Today, we deliver assessments to over 850,000 candidates each year, worldwide. Our international network is expanding quickly, and we now provide qualifications in more than 60 countries around the world.

About the role

This role is specifically based within Trinity College London Press (TCLP) which takes on all music publishing activity of Trinity College London and develops new music titles, in a range of formats, in addition to our exam-related music publications. Managing a small team, you will be responsible for the production and administration of this portfolio and we will look to you for innovative content creation and product expansion alongside exemplary operational management. As Head of Music Publishing, you will be heavily involved in the strategic direction of the portfolio and support the Executive Director with developing and implementing the marketing strategy of Trinity College London Press.

This is an opportunity for you to be involved in projects on an international level, ensuring that you and the team produce relevant and representative publications for a diverse audience globally. As an exciting time of change and progress at TCLP, you will have managerial responsibility for the creation, production and distribution of both print and digital publications.

About You

To be successful in this role, your experience in a music publishing environment at senior management will be important. This role will suit someone with a professional level of music knowledge, and coupled with strong business acumen, will allow you to lead the team as required by the business. As such, we will value your experience and contributions to the industry in a similar capacity.

Alongside excellent managerial skills, operational efficiency and strong analytical skills, an awareness of the digital music publishing environment and associated trends, especially as we look to enhance our digital offerings, would be ideal. We strongly believe in a collaborative working style and be expected to work across departments with stakeholders at all levels. The people at Trinity College London love the work we do and we all have a passion that radiates across the whole organisation - You will fit in well with us if you share our same enthusiasm and strong work ethic.

Our Benefits

Trinity provides a work environment that is stimulating, inspiring and fair. Our approach to reward values our employees while ensuring each person’s contribution makes us great as an organisation.

As an employee, you’ll enjoy a range of benefits including private health insurance, generous annual leave, regular social events, employee assistance programme, cycle to work scheme, training and development and a non-contractual annual bonus scheme plus more.

Our commitment

Trinity College London is an equal opportunities employer and our talented people come from all walks of life and all corners of the globe. Trinity is open to all applicants from different backgrounds and we are committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace. All applications are dealt with in the strictest of confidence.

How to Apply

To apply, please send a full CV with a covering letter, clearly explaining your interest and suitability for the role to recruitment@trinitycollege.com

We are committed to the safeguarding and protection of the children and young people that we work with. We ensure that we have a range of policies and procedures in place which promote safeguarding and safer working practice across the organisation. As such, all posts are subject to a safer recruitment process, including the disclosure of criminal records and vetting checks.

Upon successful appointment into the role, you will be required to complete our vetting procedures as with all Trinity College London SELT employees. This is carried out by a 3rd party supplier and our standard background checks consist of Right to Work in the UK, Identity Check, Employment History check, Financial Probity Check, Highest Academic Qualifications Check, Home Office Check and an Enhanced DBS check.

COVID-19 considerations

The safety of our staff, examiners and candidates will be our priority at all times and we have taken a number of steps to ensure this which includes in-depth training, policies and new operating procedures within government social-distancing guidelines.