Head of Music UK & Ireland

As the Head of Music for the UK & Ireland you’ll be responsible for Spotify’s local network of editorial playlists and promotions, whilst ensuring every artist, manager and label sees Spotify as the #1 partner for artist development and monetization.

You’ll create and deploy impactful strategies that create the best music experience for our users and create best-in-class artist & industry partnerships.

This position is based in London reporting to the Managing Director, UK & Ireland. You will lead the Music team to develop the local music strategy alongside executing the Global content strategy and supporting key aspects of company-wide objectives.

What you’ll do

Develop new content strategies that create long-term and measurable value for Spotify

Build strategic and mutually profitable relationships with key industry partners

Oversee exceptional artist marketing campaigns

Work cross functionally with other internal teams to fulfill company strategic goals

Manage, develop and inspire the team, building a strong team culture that combines creativity with data-driven decision making

Advocate for your market’s needs at senior levels internally

Explain and champion the Spotify business model with partners across the artist and label community

What you'll bring

Significant experience of successfully managing a diverse team and having a track record in successful agile/change management

Experienced in excelling in fast growing, dynamic technology driven environments

Excellent negotiating and people skills with deep experience in change management

Strong growth mindset with proven track record

Strong analytical skills and ability to analyse and interpret data, using it to set performance targets and develop long-term strategy

You are well organized, with the ability to plan and deliver on tight deadlines and pay exceptional attention to detail

An eye for culture and an ear for trends

