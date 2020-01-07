About the Roundhouse:

The iconic Roundhouse is one of London’s foremost cultural venues with a legendary track record in presenting music. Our core purpose is to enable young people to realise their creative potential and to offer audiences, of all ages, new and extraordinary experiences in live music, theatre, dance, circus, spoken word and digital media.

Our vision is to be a hub of outstanding performance and learning powered by great artists and young people

The opportunity:

We are looking for the person who will seize this opportunity to join the Roundhouse as our Head of Music.



The main purpose of the role is to create and lead the Roundhouse’s internationally renowned and respected music programme and to maintain our position as a key live music venue in the London landscape. You will therefore play a vital role in nurturing and maintaining our relationships with commercial music promoters and leading players in the music industry. Equally important is the ability to lead on developing the Roundhouse’s own music programme and ensuring it includes opportunities for 11-25 year olds, key to our central mission. As a member of the Senior Management Team, you will join a strong and proactive group that ensures the organisation and all of its activities flourish.



You will bring considerable experience of national and international commercial music programming and booking in a large scale venue, as well as the proven ability to nurture high-level professional relationships within the music industry. Excellent negotiation, contract knowledge, people management and leadership skills are essential for this role as is a demonstrable commitment to supporting the Roundhouse in achieving all aspects of our charitable, strategic and operational goals.



What you’ll get in return is the unmistakeable, undeniable buzz of putting the best music on offer into one of the most amazing venues in London. All whilst making a real difference to young peoples’ lives. Uniquely Roundhouse.



For more information please download the full job description and if you feel you have the skills and experience we are looking for, please submit your application via our website by 10am, 21st January 2020



Contract: Permanent

Hours: 40 hours per week

Salary: £55,000 - £65,000 per annum

Interviews: 30th January 2020



All personal data submitted to the Roundhouse in the form of personal details forms is used for recruitment purposes and equal opportunities reporting only. By submitting a personal details form, you consent to the Roundhouse retaining your personal data for these purposes. Personal details forms contain your name, address and details relating to your gender, religion and nationality. All forms are anonymised before use. In accordance with GDPR all information submitted by unsuccessful applicants will be deleted within six months.