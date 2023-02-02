Armada Music is a music company that operate on a global scale. Our aim is to be the best partner for artists in the electronic realm to work with, not only for the distribution and promotion of their music, but also in developing and shaping a solid career. As a brand, we aim to strengthen our position as a top supplier of the best music available in all electronic genres. Since 2003, our founding year, our headquarters are in Amsterdam. We started the U.S. office in 2016 and the U.K. office followed in 2017. Because of Armada’s growth over the past few years, we are looking to expand our global team we’re looking to hire a

HEAD OF MUSIC

(Fulltime- onsite Amsterdam or London based)

Our new Head of Music will be part of Armada Music’s global A&R team. He/she will manage our global Music team and will oversee our world-wide signings. He/she has an extensive professional network in the dance music industry specifically and is not afraid to use it. Our new Head of Music will play a key role in aligning our global A&R activities with the head office in Amsterdam, as well with our New York and London offices. His/her focus is to devise a strategic plan for approaching the entire dance industry market, create new business opportunities and travel the world in order to sign the best in our dance music genre.

Detailed tasks would include:

Manage and lead the A&R team in Amsterdam, New York and London;

Develop and implement a strategic plan for artists and catalogue, and work to expand the Armada Music's position in the global music industry;

Manage the budget and circulate sales and market data to the A&R team and management board;

Work closely together with General Management (HQ, NY & UK) and determine local Music market targets, potential artists and A&R priority activities and catalog expansion;

Work with the Business Affairs department to organize and oversee all artist signings;

Coordinate and guide A&R and marketing meetings and guide repertoire selection;

Optimize internal communication and workflows;

Prepare and present reports on prospect artists to the management board;

Oversee marketing and media strategy campaigns, including press, television, and radio, in collaboration with the Digital/Marketing departments;

Establish and maintain connections and network within the music industry, including artists, managers, labels, publishers, etc.;

Attend gigs, showcases, and other industry events to scout new talent;

Identify and introduce unsigned artists to the A&R team.

Who is the person we’re looking for?

You are extremely passionate about electronic dance music;

Minimum 10 years of experience in the music industry, preferably in dance music;

Established network within the music industry;

Strong experience in A&R team management;

Strong strategic planning skills;

Knowledge of current and future trends in dance music;

In-depth knowledge of a record label’s operations (A&R, Product Management, Business Affairs, Marketing, PR etc);

You know all ins and outs regarding the various distribution partners;

Ability to identify new business opportunities and emerging artists;

You have excellent (verbal and written) communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills;

You love working closely with the various departments of the company to get results quickly;

Willingness to travel.

What will we offer you in return?

An inspiring and musical environment;

A young and dynamic team of skilled coworkers;

A salary befitting your experience;

And other favorable secondary working conditions.

Are you positively bursting with excitement? Head over to the website and apply by using the link (https://jobs.armadamusic.com/head-of-music/en/apply?&step=1) to send in your resume and cover letter. We’re looking forward to meeting you!

ABOUT ARMADA MUSIC:

Armada Music is the biggest independent dance music label in the world, based in Amsterdam (HQ), London and New York (satellite offices). Founded in 2003, Armada Music represents labels and artists across the electronic music spectrum, including Andrew Rayel, Armin van Buuren, ARTY, Brando, Cat Dealers, Ferry Corsten, Loud Luxury, Morgan Page, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano and Tensnake.