Head Of Production – FKP Scorpio UK

Location : London

European promoting powerhouse FKP Scorpio’s new UK division has sold well over a million tickets for shows and events in 2022. FKP is an equal opportunity workplace and driven by forward thinking music fans.

This person will play a pivotal role in the future growth of our exciting events business. As part of our Senior Management team, you will report directly to the board. You will have scope to manage all aspects of the production within FKP Scorpio UK as well as an important role in the wider business operations.

You will be responsible for:

Developing and managing FKP’s Production Department.

Working with promoters to manage production specification and delivery of events and tours.

Leading on all technical and logistical elements of FKP’s events – liaising with venues, tour managers, artists, show reps etc for the advancing of concerts.

Working with promoters to finalise settlements and the finance team to ensure effective financial reporting and administrative compliance.

Helping develop procedures and protocols across the company - settlement, procurement etc.

Ensuring all Health and Safety requirements are adhered to by all event staff, partners, and suppliers.

Managing the drafting and rewriting of Health and Safety policies, when required.

Liaising with the board on company insurance procurement and claims.

Ensure effective negotiation, contracting and management of suppliers.

Liaising on green initiatives and integration of policy development across our events.

Working with the promoters to develop new event sites.

Leading the planning and advance and on site for several large indoor & outdoor events (or appointment of teams were relevant).

Signing off on key event documents including transport management plan, crowd management plan / security deployments and policing plans.

Attending SAG meetings when required.

Closing date: February 15, 2022

Please send a copy of your CV and a covering letter to careers@fkpscorpio.co.uk