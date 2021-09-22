Head of Promotions

This is a new, senior position at Involved Group leading promotional activities across marquee electronic labels Anjunabeats, Anjunadeep, This Never Happened, Ophelia and several new labels launching in 2021. You will be driving growth for AAA dance talent and underground stars including Above & Beyond, Seven Lions, Lane 8 and Ben Böhmer. We're looking for a team player with a deep list of contacts who can integrate with our close knit team and nurture the careers of our junior staff.



Some of the things you'll do...

Develop and oversee a cohesive, integrated, business-wide strategy for streaming, radio and PR / press

Alongside Streaming Manager, maintain excellent relationships at DSPs and proactively source high-value opportunities across the business

Work with Streaming, Radio and Label Teams to develop priority campaigns that tell powerful stories and drive sales

Ensure that all strands of our promotions team are working in lockstep on priority campaigns

Build and maintain relationships at streaming, press and radio

Manage third party radio pluggers on priority campaigns

Alongside Leadership team, set sales driven targets across streaming and radio

Develop territory specific promotional strategies to grow the presence of our business in emerging markets

Maintain, develop and oversee all aspects of our promotions function, including in-house promo lists, radio contacts and pitching processes

Ensure all label and promo teams are making full use of data analysis to guide decisions and campaign strategies

Work closely and collaboratively with the marketing team to align our promotional activities with social, paid and content strategy

Line manage, nurture and develop the promotions team



About you...

At least five years streaming, sales or promotion experience within the music industry

A lifelong fan of electronic music with an understanding of our brands and catalogue

A relationship builder who can communicate and sell a clear message

Excellent contacts and relationships at DSPs and radio

Organised and business oriented with a hunger to hit targets

Please upload your CV along with a cover letter.

Closing Date: Oct 22nd

If you need to have a conversation with us about the application process before applying for this role please do not hesitate to email Claire Horseman at thehorsie@anjunabeats.com. We will be happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments to the application process that may be required or to answer any questions you may have around potential barriers you think there could be prior to applying. We recognise the importance of diversity within our team and are fully committed to embracing all types of talent.