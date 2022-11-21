Salary: From £55,000 — £60,000 per annum (dependent on candidate experience) plus 10% pension, health care cash plan and a range of other great benefits

Reporting to: Director of Musicians’ Services

Contract and hours: Permanent contract – 35 hours per week (Mon-Fri) – trial of hybrid working in place with a minimum of 2 days per week in the London office

About the role

We have an exciting opportunity to join our team in London in a newly created role of Head of Research and Insight.

The Head of Research & Insight is a new post within the senior management team, leading research plans to develop an improved understanding of musicians’ careers, lives, challenges and needs, in order to shape our strategic plans and better fulfil our vision of creating a world where musicians thrive. As a result of the Research & Insight Team’s work, musicians will be able to access support and services that are targeted to their needs and aspirations, developing successful, fulfilling and sustainable careers in music.

The development of a research strategy along with the project management of key external research initiatives will be core responsibilities of the role. Working collaboratively with colleagues across the organisation to develop further insights from the data held within the charity.

About you

We are looking for an individual who has previous experience of providing effective leadership at all stages of research projects of a national or significant scale. Experience of commissioning and managing independent research is essential, preferably gained in cross-organisation projects. You will be a skilled project manager, with excellent analytical skills qualitative and quantitative data. Effective coaching skills are required to enable you to offer effective leadership to those reporting to you.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join us at an exciting time as we go in to 2023, to help us achieve our ambition to provide more impactful support to musicians and reach more people than ever before.

How do I apply

For full details of the role and how to apply please click ‘Apply’ and visit our website. You will need to download our application forms and submit these to us by the deadline below.

Deadline for applications: Tuesday 3 January, 9am

All enquiries and applications should be made to recruitment@helpmusicians.org.uk

T: 020 7239 9100