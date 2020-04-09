Job Introduction

BBC Radio 1Xtra plays the best in contemporary black music, with a strong emphasis on live music and supporting new UK artists. Head of Station - BBC Radio 1Xtra, is a new and exciting, industry-leading role in the BBC’s popular music portfolio. Using your advanced digital skills and experience, you will deliver a compelling vision of 1Xtra’s place in the 21st century media landscape. Responsible for the brand, budget, content and culture, you will provide inspired, creative leadership and strategic direction for the station. In seeking out and nurturing a new generation of authentic on-air voices immersed in the culture and its influences, this is an opportunity to shape the next era of 1Xtra to ensure its young audience continues to discover the music it loves and builds lasting relationships with UK and global artists.

Role Responsibility You will be responsible for commissioning distinctive, innovative content, in new and different ways to serve the particular needs and interests of the audience and you will help us grow BBC Sounds, the BBC’s platform for all audio content. Working to the Controller, Popular Music, the role is part of the leadership team in BBC Radio’s popular music portfolio (also includes Radio 1, Radio 2, 6 Music, Asian Network, BBC Music, BBC Introducing and music TV commissioning) which has bases in London, Birmingham and Salford. This team are collectively responsible for ensuring the BBC’s popular music content can meet the demands of an evolving technology landscape and the changing needs of all audiences

Are you the right candidate? The right candidate will have a thorough understanding of the way in which programmes are commissioned, financed and produced in a fast-paced, digital environment. Adept at managing senior and executive level stakeholders, able to undertake significant change and project management activities with wide-ranging BBC impact, often operating under tight timescales. We are looking for someone who will develop and manage BBC Radio 1Xtra’s relationship with its on-air presenters and their representatives to ensure the station maintains a range of voices that represents the audience and delivers its aims.

Package Description Band: F

Contract type: Continuing Contract

Location: London We’re happy to discuss flexible working. Please indicate your choice under the flexible working question in the application. There is no obligation to raise this at the application stage but if you wish to do so, you are welcome to. Flexible working will be part of the discussion at offer stage. Excellent career progression – the BBC offers great opportunities for employees to seek new challenges and work in different areas of the organisation.

– the BBC offers great opportunities for employees to seek new challenges and work in different areas of the organisation. Unrivalled training and development opportunities – our in-house Academy hosts a wide range of internal and external courses and certification.

– our in-house Academy hosts a wide range of internal and external courses and certification. Benefits- We offer a competitive salary package, a flexible 35-hour working week for work-life balance and 26 days (1 of which is a corporation day) with the option to buy an extra 5 days, a defined pension scheme and discounted dental, health care, gym and much more.