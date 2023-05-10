Globally renowned electronic music labels, Anjunabeats and Anjuandeep are responsible for breaking electronic music stars Ben Böhmer, Above & Beyond, Tinlicker and Eli & Fur among many others. Alongside their recent ambient imprint Reflections, the Anjuna label family covers full spectrum of electronic music from ambient and electronica through house, breakbeat and melodic techno and trance. We also manage our partner distribution labels This Never Happened, 17 Steps and Ophelia.

Currently enjoying a period of ongoing growth, we are looking for an experienced, confident and proven team leader to lead our evolving Streaming & Promotions department from our 70-person Bermondsey Street office. We are looking for a motivated and driven Head of Streaming to lead our Streaming & Promotions department. The ideal candidate will be an experienced team leader with a proven track record of driving streaming growth, a lifelong passion for dance music culture and a wide network of strong DSP relationships. You will be responsible for managing key DSP relationships, overseeing artist campaigns, and implementing streaming strategies that contribute to the company's growth. You will collaborate with other Heads of Department to drive cohesive and integrated campaign through Streaming and Promotions.

Responsibilities to include:

Manage and lead the Streaming & Promotions team

Devise and manage KPIs and growth strategies across streaming editorial, third party playlists, internal playlists and radio promotion

Develop and maintain relationships with both local and international DSP staff.

Deepen relationships with priority DSPs and convert on-platform opportunities into partnerships for our priority projects and catalogue

Analyse weekly streaming data and implement key takeaways into pitches and DSP dialogue

Strategically drive revenue growth across all DSPs and advise on priority album campaign strategies

Formulate, communicate, and present streaming and promotions strategies to the Senior Label Team.

Identify growth markets and create relationships with relevant DSP staff

Monitor revenue streams and proactively solve campaign challenges

Keep on top of all innovations, opportunities and important changes in the streaming landscape, reporting them upwards, across the department and through the company

Provide monthly updates on on-platform opportunities to the wider company.

About You

At least 3 years experience in a high level streaming role

You have a deep understanding of the DSP landscape and are an avid consumer of playlists.

Confident networker who is comfortable in creating new connections outside the office environment, and outside our current network.

A proven leader who can manage and nurture team members' development.

A problem solver, someone who has the confidence and ability to identify challenges, create solutions and implement them effectively on their own accord.

A proactive mindset, especially to developing new contacts in our DSP network.

Composed in pressure situations, and being adaptable to cope with changing label strategies.

Strong organisational skills with the ability to work on multiple projects at any one time.

Excellent communicator.

Proactive, reactive and results-driven person.

Music enthusiast (across all genres) who is keen to attend shows, events and festivals.

Data savvy and have extensive experience using streaming partner platforms e.g Spotify for Artists, Apple Music for Artists, Amazon Music for Artists.

Company Benefits

Competitive salary and profit share participation (paid three times per year);

Minimum 20 days annual leave which increases with service, plus three days between Christmas & New Year;

A creative, fun and sociable office environment;

Gympass Silver membership;

Premium subscription to Headspace and Strava along with many other health apps;

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme (EAP);

Access to our UK events and shows;

Cycle to work scheme;

Season ticket loan;

Excellent development opportunities;

Flexible working opportunities.

Participation in our local community charity initiatives

Please upload your CV along with a cover letter.

Closing Date Monday 29th May, 2023 (we reserve the right to close this role sooner if we have enough applicants)



If you need to have a conversation with us about the application process before applying for this role please do not hesitate to email Claire Horseman at thehorsie@anjunabeats.com. We will be happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments to the application process that may be required or to answer any questions you may have around potential barriers you think there could be prior to applying. We recognise the importance of diversity within our team and are fully committed to embracing all types of talent.