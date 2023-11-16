Head of Theatrical Licensing (Vice President of Theatrical Licensing)

DATE:

From early-mid January 2024

EMPLOYMENT:

Up to 12 months Fixed-Term Contract

REPORTS TO:

CEO

ABOUT THE REALLY USEFUL GROUP:

Founded in 1977, The Really Useful Group exists to represent, manage, and license the work of the most commercially successful composer of all time, Andrew Lloyd Webber (ALW). We oversee the portfolio of brands under Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals and collaborate with best-in-class partners to extend them into traditional and non-traditional entertainment mediums.

JOB PURPOSE:

90% of the Really Useful Group’s business is driven by licensing ALW Musicals brands to theatrical production partners globally. This is a leadership role, overseeing key markets and partners across Theatrical Production Licensing (TPL) for our professional productions, as well as being wholly responsible for the amateur productions business and its team of 4, with 1 shared report.

The TPL team are responsible for licensing and overseeing the quality of licensed theatrical productions globally in line with ALW Musicals’ brands and commercial strategy, working closely with all other departments on every aspect of the process. The key objectives of the role of Head (VP) of TPL are (a) to optimise our licensing income and (b) achieve the best creative and financial outcomes for our productions, in all capacities and territories that they are performed.

This role requires the ability to develop and maintain strong relationships; implement TPL strategy against the long term brand and commercial plan for ALW Musicals’ brands; coordinate and manage all elements of the licensing process including commercial, legal, financial, communication, marketing; and develop future exploitation opportunities.

This role will require the candidate to develop a good understanding of the ALW Musicals’ brands portfolio; understanding and knowledge of the markets in which we operate and relevant corresponding cultural, political and economical climates (evaluating their impact as relevant).

The Head (VP) of TPL will work with a broad network of industry professionals, including producers, theatre owners, creatives and general management; require flexibility in responding to the needs of the business and the ability to multi-task and manage licences at various stages of the life cycle. There will be travel required, but this will be in line with individual projects and discussed as part of the hiring process.

MAIN TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES:

In line with overarching ALW Musicals brands and commercial strategy, develop and assess feasibility of licence proposals in conjunction with licensees. Assess licence proposals in the context of the geo-specificity, reputation, competence and financials of the applicant, as well as cross referencing with other planned ALW Musicals’ activity.

Working with VP of Production & Licensing and with support of CEO, continue to deliver against strategic roadmap for licensing and contribute to development of annual strategy and budget.

Liaise and coordinate with RUG legal, finance and executive teams as required to evaluate licence proposals including contractual terms, financial projections, performance schedules and budgets.

Oversee licence dates for proposed productions.

Lead the Stock & Amateur team to maximise opportunities for individual titles and cross reference First Class plans to avoid conflicts in scheduling in given territories or on certain titles.

Make recommendations on licence conditions as necessary.

Ensure delivery of licensor’s (The Really Useful Group) contractual obligations.

Gain key stakeholder buy in at initial concept stage and act as key liaison throughout the project.

Create reports for key stakeholders as required.

Manage production approvals with relevant in-house teams including but not limited to creative and production staff, casting, marketing materials and merchandise.

Monitor royalty reports and assess actual sales against budget.

In collaboration with the marketing department, lead the development of marketing, PR and communication strategies to support licensed productions.

Provide detailed and ongoing updates to key stakeholders and executives regarding development and progress of licensed production status as required.

Undertake other duties as required to ensure the success of licences, including travel, to assess the production whilst running.

Management

Lead and manage a team of industry professionals with various levels of experience and provide support and mentorship for more junior teams to develop.

Ensure a fair division of licensing responsibilities within the team – by title and by geography – and ensure strategic priorities are managed appropriately by the team.

Other

Responsibility for physical asset stores, including costumes, props and set, and proactive use of such assets to maximise commercial return.

Oversee the identification, costing and delivery of RUG assets to partners for productions and their safe return at the conclusion of the licence.

KEY SKILLS:

Extensive experience within the entertainment, music, live events or theatre industry within licensing. Able to demonstrate knowledge and experience overseeing the licensing process end-to-end.

Extensive experience of licensing, preferably within theatre and/or wider entertainment or live events industries.

Confident, calm and organised under pressure with ability to handle high volumes of information whilst maintaining attention to detail.

Experience of senior management roles and leading teams of experienced professionals.

Experienced in deal negotiation.

Ability to work alone and as part of a highly collaborative cross-functional senior management team.

Highly organised and adaptable with a “can do” attitude, able to manage shifting priorities and cope with last-minute changes.

Confident and accustomed with handling high volumes of information.

Excellent communication skills and high standard of written English.

A critical thinker and problem solver.

Ability to maintain complete confidentiality and work with the utmost discretion and integrity.

A love of musical theatre.

It is a requirement of this role to be legally entitled to work in the UK. This job description reflects the current situation. It does not preclude change or development that might be required in the future.