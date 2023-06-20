FKP Scorpio are looking for a Head Of Ticketing.

The UK office of Europe’s fastest growing promoter is looking for someone to manage their ticketing, which includes large scale concert tours, festivals, exhibitions and special events.

The ideal candidate will have up to date, high level experience, in the following:

Maximising ticket sales and revenue through proactive management of inventory.

Dealing with complex manifests and seating plans up to stadium level.

Detailed knowledge of the major UK ticketing platforms and managing allocations across a variety of them.

Interfacing between promoters, agents, venues, marketing and finance teams.

Collecting and reporting ticket sales and a high level of competency on Excel.

Management of box offices at large scale events and festivals.

Ensuring that we provide top level service for our accessibility customers.

Management of VIP and hospitality scenarios.

Tracking the latest trends and technology within the ticketing industry.

Management experience running a team including keeping them motivated and their skills up to date.

Strong experience dealing with customer service and resolution.

Collecting and managing data in a GDPR compliant way.

The ideal candidate will have the following skills:

Excellent attention to detail.

Strategic planning and organisation.

Robust numerical capacity.

Exceptional people skills.

Great leadership.

Working to strict deadlines and under pressure to ensure we deliver on what we promise.

Deadline for applications: Thursday July 6, 2023