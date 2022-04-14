Our client, an innovative Music Publisher, is seeking a Head of UK Production Music to lead its day to day operations as well as building opportunities and expanding business relationships across broadcast, advertising, games, film & TV.

This is an exciting opportunity for a well-connected candidate with extensive experience within sync or other creative led services in music and broadcast, to bring vision and commercial opportunities to this global leader in music production and creative supervision.

Responsibilities will range from overseeing the creative direction of the production music labels, being a pro-active A&R, creating opportunities for signed artists as well as well as a roster of production writers, and being the visible face of the brand raising its profile within the UK broadcast industry and beyond.

A born networker who thrives on building and developing new commercial and business opportunities within the entertainment industry and can take ownership of all functions within the group including sales and marketing.

The successful candidate will have extensive proven experience in, and understanding, of sync.

A proven track record in spotting and developing catalogue opportunities.

An outstanding knowledge of all musical styles.

A passion for music and its visual application.

Extensive experience within music production in a client facing commercial role essential.