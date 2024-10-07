ICE is a purpose-driven organisation, founded by rightsholders, for rightsholders. We exist to support songwriters, enabling societies and publishers to accurately compensate them when their work is used internationally. We operate at the exciting intersection of technology, music, and data.



Since our 2010 launch, we have paid billions to rightsholders through deep expertise in Copyright, Processing and Licensing. Our collaboration with stakeholders across the industry delivers best practice, new processes & innovative solutions for better royalty flows. Strategic investment in technology enables us to process trillions of streams, to deliver the maximum revenue for rightsholders.



ICE has grown to distribute more than €1bn in royalties per year, licensing music services such as Spotify, Apple, YouTube and TikTok.



About the Role



The HR Assistant/Coordinator will provide vital dedicated support to the People & Culture team and employees in the London office, ensuring a first-class proactive service is given to the client group in Ltd.



Key Responsibilities:

Ensure employee documentation is stored on individual files, is up to date and stored in line with Data Protection requirements.

Update monthly payroll changes in the appropriate system and in a timely fashion.

General HR administration.

Assist with ad-hoc People & Culture related projects.

Assist with the yearly benefit renewal.

Act as a first point of contact for the business for all UK benefit related queries.

Ensure the HRIS (Hi Bob) is accurate and updated in a timely fashion.

Run reports from the HRIS (Hi Bob).

Ensuring new joiner paperwork is complete and contracts are sent to the new joiner.

Ensuring the background screening process is set up promptly.

Ensure new joiner onboarding process and set up is arranged in time.

Ensure that the new employee is enrolled on the appropriate company benefits.

Ensure leaver paperwork is completed and all leaver processes are activated (including payroll/benefits, SNOW ticket).

Support visa and immigration matters in conjunction with the appointed immigration specialist.

Provide case management support to Senior People & Culture Business Partner (maternity, paternity, adoption, shared parental leave and sickness queries for employees and managers).

Support the Senior People & Culture Business Partner with any workshops or training requests.

Requirements and Qualifications:

Previous experience within HR, including exposure to ER and case management.

Good level Microsoft packages proficiency.

Good level of UK employment law knowledge and understanding of key principles.

Highly organised with excellent attention to detail.

A proven ability to communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels.

Able to work easily on own initiative but also in close conjunction with key individuals across different teams.

Promote and support innovative thinking and a flexible way to solving problems.

Skill in handling multiple tasks and prioritising.

What we offer:

Competitive local benefits based on your location

We promote flexible working regarding time and/or place

Both mental and physical health initiatives

Corporate pension scheme

Comprehensive training and development opportunities

Industry insider events, team socials and company events

Enhanced holiday allowance

We welcome candidates from all backgrounds, regardless of age, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, race, religion or belief, sexual orientation, socioeconomic background, and any other protected characteristic.

We are committed to making all stages of our recruitment process accessible to candidates with disabilities. Please speak to our recruitment team and we will work with you to make reasonable adjustments to ensure you can perform at your best throughout your application.