Income Tracking Manager

CORE CONTRIBUTION



Income tracking is a cross departmental activity involving primarily Copyright and Royalties but also the Hire Library, Creative, Promotion and Finance. The primary external contacts are the PROs, affiliates and sub-publishers.



TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES:



Physical/Online Products:

Monitor physical and online releases, and track global royalties received on all products featuring WMG copyrights.

Actively engage with affiliates and sub-publishers about new releases, and ensure all works are correctly registered and income is received on all periods from release date.

Monitor the market and actively source 3 rd party companies that can help maximise WMG’s online royalties.

Live Performance

Proactively monitor the schedule of the largest live venues in the UK and ensure all royalties are received on WSG copyrights.

Monitor and track tours of top earning composers/events (Einaudi, The Snowman, BBC Proms etc.) and ensure worldwide royalties are paid accordingly.

Generate yearly Hire Library reports to establish a list of all performances of WMG works, across a given year, and ensure all royalties have been paid.

Composer Anniversaries – work with promotions team to ascertain any composer anniversaries and list performances. Check against PRS statements.

Radio

Track and monitor radio playlists on a daily basis, and ensure royalties are paid through each quarter.

Synch

Track and monitor performance royalties from UK and overseas synch deals and check that all royalties have been received in the UK, and via affiliates and sub-publishers.

Work closely with the Synch Team to source missing clock numbers and cue sheets where required.

Ensure all cue sheet & clock number details are correct on the PRS database, and that all WMG copyrights are matched correctly.

Film & TV

React to information received from synch team in relation to our copyrights used in TV programmes and films. Ensure that the relevant collection societies have registered the correct cue sheets and make sure that all royalties are received.

Work through list of films where we have an interest and ensure all royalties have been received – work with synch team to try and obtain any missing cue sheets.

Auditing of MSG’s Top Deals

Audit MSG’s top deals on a 6 monthly cycle to ensure accuracy of rates and registrations.

Suspense Accounts

Monitor and claim income on all WMG works held in suspense

Registration Project

Work with the Copyright & Royalty teams to ensure income is flowing for legacy compositions registered at the PRO’s or shipped to the 3rd party sub-publishers.

SKILLS &BEHAVIOURAL REQUIREMENTS:



Qualifications

Extensive knowledge of the music industry and music publishing, specifically

Outstanding organisational skills and the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously

Proven ability to manage deadlines and work effectively with other departments and third parties to exceed targets

Resourceful, adaptable, creative, collaborative and results oriented

University degree or equivalent

Experience

Experience of the parameters and systems applicable to the licensing of copyrights in the music industry

Proven experience in meeting deadlines and exceeding targets

Knowledge

Professional music publishing knowledge

A good knowledge of society licensing frameworks and the flow of royalties at society level and via affiliates/sub-publishers

Skills and Abilities

Facility with figures such as to be able to work comfortably in the tracking of income and the preparation / presentation of associated reports / analyses

Ability to present financial information clearly, accurately, efficiently and to deadline

Proficiency with standard software packages, in particular Excel, and have the ability to use internal and external information systems and databases effectively

Ability to prioritise workload and work under own initiative

Personal Qualities

Good organisation and ability to work across multiple projects

Good communicational skills

Adaptable

Results driven

Office location



W1, London

Working hours

Core working hours are 09:30 to 5:30 Monday to Friday. Wise Music Group operates a hybrid working model which requires employees to work two days a week at our Berners Street Office location (or more if you wish!).

About Us



Wise Music Group maintains a global network of standalone offices including London, New York, Los

Angeles, Sydney, Copenhagen, Bergamo, Madrid, Paris, Milan, Tokyo and Berlin.

The group’s publishing houses and imprints include some of the most famous names in the history of

music including Chester Music, G. Schirmer, Associated Music Publishers, Novello & Co, Éditions

Alphonse Leduc, Première Music, Le Chant du Monde, Edition Wilhelm Hansen, Unión Musical

Ediciones, Bosworth Music GmbH, and Campbell Connelly.

Wise Music Group owns or controls nearly half a million copyrights – including the world’s largest

independent holding of historic and contemporary classical music – as well as a huge range of

popular songs spanning evergreen, jazz, reggae, blues, pop and rock. The group also represents

nearly 100 of today’s most successful living composers and songwriters working in classical music,

opera, ballet, pop, film, television and advertising. Represented composers include Ólafur Arnalds,

Hania Rani, Ludovico Einaudi, Philip Glass, Joby Talbot, Igor Stravinsky, Francis Poulenc, Olivier

Messiaen, Jean Sibelius, Hans Abrahamsen, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Missy Mazzoli, Kaija Saariaho,

Samuel Barber and Tan Dun.