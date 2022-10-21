Income Tracking Manager

CORE CONTRIBUTION
Income tracking is a cross departmental activity involving primarily Copyright and Royalties but also the Hire Library, Creative, Promotion and Finance. The primary external contacts are the PROs, affiliates and sub-publishers.
TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES:
Physical/Online Products:
- Monitor physical and online releases, and track global royalties received on all products featuring WMG copyrights.
- Actively engage with affiliates and sub-publishers about new releases, and ensure all works are correctly registered and income is received on all periods from release date.
- Monitor the market and actively source 3 rd party companies that can help maximise WMG’s online royalties.
Live Performance
- Proactively monitor the schedule of the largest live venues in the UK and ensure all royalties are received on WSG copyrights.
- Monitor and track tours of top earning composers/events (Einaudi, The Snowman, BBC Proms etc.) and ensure worldwide royalties are paid accordingly.
- Generate yearly Hire Library reports to establish a list of all performances of WMG works, across a given year, and ensure all royalties have been paid.
- Composer Anniversaries – work with promotions team to ascertain any composer anniversaries and list performances. Check against PRS statements.
Radio
- Track and monitor radio playlists on a daily basis, and ensure royalties are paid through each quarter.
Synch
- Track and monitor performance royalties from UK and overseas synch deals and check that all royalties have been received in the UK, and via affiliates and sub-publishers.
- Work closely with the Synch Team to source missing clock numbers and cue sheets where required.
- Ensure all cue sheet & clock number details are correct on the PRS database, and that all WMG copyrights are matched correctly.
Film & TV
- React to information received from synch team in relation to our copyrights used in TV programmes and films. Ensure that the relevant collection societies have registered the correct cue sheets and make sure that all royalties are received.
- Work through list of films where we have an interest and ensure all royalties have been received – work with synch team to try and obtain any missing cue sheets.
- Auditing of MSG’s Top Deals
- Audit MSG’s top deals on a 6 monthly cycle to ensure accuracy of rates and registrations.
Suspense Accounts
- Monitor and claim income on all WMG works held in suspense
Registration Project
- Work with the Copyright & Royalty teams to ensure income is flowing for legacy compositions registered at the PRO’s or shipped to the 3rd party sub-publishers.
SKILLS &BEHAVIOURAL REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications
- Extensive knowledge of the music industry and music publishing, specifically
- Outstanding organisational skills and the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously
- Proven ability to manage deadlines and work effectively with other departments and third parties to exceed targets
- Resourceful, adaptable, creative, collaborative and results oriented
- University degree or equivalent
Experience
- Experience of the parameters and systems applicable to the licensing of copyrights in the music industry
- Proven experience in meeting deadlines and exceeding targets
Knowledge
- Professional music publishing knowledge
- A good knowledge of society licensing frameworks and the flow of royalties at society level and via affiliates/sub-publishers
- Skills and Abilities
- Facility with figures such as to be able to work comfortably in the tracking of income and the preparation / presentation of associated reports / analyses
- Ability to present financial information clearly, accurately, efficiently and to deadline
- Proficiency with standard software packages, in particular Excel, and have the ability to use internal and external information systems and databases effectively
- Ability to prioritise workload and work under own initiative
Personal Qualities
- Good organisation and ability to work across multiple projects
- Good communicational skills
- Adaptable
- Results driven
Office location
W1, London
Working hours
Core working hours are 09:30 to 5:30 Monday to Friday. Wise Music Group operates a hybrid working model which requires employees to work two days a week at our Berners Street Office location (or more if you wish!).
About Us
Wise Music Group maintains a global network of standalone offices including London, New York, Los
Angeles, Sydney, Copenhagen, Bergamo, Madrid, Paris, Milan, Tokyo and Berlin.
The group’s publishing houses and imprints include some of the most famous names in the history of
music including Chester Music, G. Schirmer, Associated Music Publishers, Novello & Co, Éditions
Alphonse Leduc, Première Music, Le Chant du Monde, Edition Wilhelm Hansen, Unión Musical
Ediciones, Bosworth Music GmbH, and Campbell Connelly.
Wise Music Group owns or controls nearly half a million copyrights – including the world’s largest
independent holding of historic and contemporary classical music – as well as a huge range of
popular songs spanning evergreen, jazz, reggae, blues, pop and rock. The group also represents
nearly 100 of today’s most successful living composers and songwriters working in classical music,
opera, ballet, pop, film, television and advertising. Represented composers include Ólafur Arnalds,
Hania Rani, Ludovico Einaudi, Philip Glass, Joby Talbot, Igor Stravinsky, Francis Poulenc, Olivier
Messiaen, Jean Sibelius, Hans Abrahamsen, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Missy Mazzoli, Kaija Saariaho,
Samuel Barber and Tan Dun.