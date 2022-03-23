Independent Label Manager



We are looking for an experienced music industry professional to run and manage associated UK labels for a handful of high profile UK-based artists.

The ideal candidate will be a proactive and passionate individual with experience in a comparable role where they are working closely with various label contacts. This position is UK based.

This is an extremely exciting role with room for growth and it involves some of the UK’s most prolific talent.

Main responsibilities to include:

Communicate effectively with artist teams on a daily basis, ensuring confidentiality and discretion at all times.

Run the planning and implementation of global release campaigns, including support across all marketing areas.

Monitor social media, including fan interaction and help with content creation as needed.

Keep label registrations, budgets and administration current.

Manage marketing campaigns for developing talent, including helping to drive creative, press, radio, social, retail and DSP strategy.

Represent the label as required.

The ideal candidate will have: