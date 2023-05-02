Intern, Comedy Touring

Reporting to a Comedy Touring Agent, the role will support the Comedy Touring department of UTA London and responsibilities will include: procuring ticket counts for contracted shows, contracting, upkeep of department grids for tour routings, providing desk cover and providing support in all other functions performed by an Intern in the Comedy Touring department of a talent booking agency. You will also provide ad hoc support to the Music Department, reporting to the Music Operat ions Manager.

What You’ll Do:

Ticket Figures – adding and checking ticket figures and sending to management across the UK and EU

Contracts – contracting shows quickly and efficiently when requested

Collating venue availability and assisting with tour routing

Immigration – preparing and issuing CoS for talent arriving in the UK

Desk cover – cover Assistant time off

Assistant support – provide Assistants with any additional support needs

Updating show lists – compiling London comedy show lists on a monthly basis

Ad hoc duties as and when they arise

What You’ll Need:

General understanding and interest of the entertainment industry and the nature of a talent agency

Interest in booking, marketing and deal negotiation

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent organizational skills

Discretion at all times, particularly when dealing with sensitive client matters

Ability to prioritize a busy workload

Ability to develop business relationships

Previous experience in a related field is desirable

About UTA

UTA unites ideas, opportunities and talent. The company represents some of the world's most iconic, barrier-breaking artists, creators and changemakers — from actors, athletes and musicians to writers, gamers and digital influencers. One of the most influential companies in global entertainment, UTA's business spans talent representation, content production, as well as strategic advisory and marketing work with some of the world's biggest brands. Affiliated companies include Digital Brand Architects,

KLUTCH Sports Group, Curtis Brown Group, and MediaLink. UTA is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York and London.

For more information: https://www.unitedtalent.com/about/

Many of our colleagues spend their careers here. It’s one of the reasons UTA is considered to be among the entertainment industry’s best places to work.

At UTA, the belief in the client relationship is paramount – marked by respect, a sense of stewardship, and a commitment to an artist’s entire creative life. Our commitment to every employee is the same. UTA seeks the innovators, the entrepreneurs. The talented, the creative, the thoughtf ul. And, the passionate, who share our love for the work all of us are privileged to do.

We encourage applications from all people with relevant experience and skills and are determined to ensure that no person receives less favourable treatment because o f age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, nationality race, ethnicity, religion or belief, disability, or caring responsibilities. If you require us to make any adjustments throughout the interview process to meet your needs, please let us know.