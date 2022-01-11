Harbourside Artist Management is looking for an Intern / Manager’s Assistant as part of the Disability Empowerment Programme

· Job Title: Intern / Manager’s Assistant

· Hours: 20 hours per week, can be flexible depending on individual circumstances

· Remuneration: £9.61 p/h + benefits (this is a 26 week paid internship opportunity funded by Youth Music)

· Location: Ideally Bristol/South-West, but flexible

Eligibility:

· Candidates must be 18-25 years of age - this is a position funded by Youth Music

· This opportunity is for someone who identifies as D/deaf, disabled, neurodiverse, or with a long-term health condition

· This position has been created to help address the lack of opportunities outside London. Candidates should be ideally based in Bristol or the South West, but all applications are welcome

About:

Harbourside Artist Management is a music management company based in Bristol but with clients across the world. Harbourside has a passion for disability arts and is proactive in working with artists with disabilities. In 2022, in collaboration with Youth Music, we are launching the Disability Empowerment Programme (DEP) to help increase disabled representation in the music industry both on stage and behind the scenes.

The programme will bring on board an Intern / Manager’s Assistant to Harbourside Artist Management who will be empowered to bring on board an artist with a disability for a fully-funded project recording an EP for official release. We hope this project can be the start of an increase in the representation of disabled managers in the industry, as well as the springboard for an artist to launch a career.

Current Harbourside clients include Viktoria Modesta, Lachi and Lucy May Walker. The intern would help in campaigns and operations for existing clients alongside managing the DEP. The intern would be given full support during the enrolment process but then empowered to manage and lead on the project to recruit and work towards a release for the artist or band on the DEP. The intern would always have the full support and guidance of the lead contact.

Other duties will include the general running of the Harbourside office, assisting in scheduling and general enquiries received regarding our artists. The Intern should have a good knowledge of the music industry and be able to help in campaign planning and social media strategy. Training will be offered in all areas of the business and the intent is that the Intern will come out of the programme feeling equipped for a full-time job in music management.

Hours would ideally be 1-5pm Mon-Fri but this can be flexible depending on your other commitments and circumstances. The candidate will ideally be from Bristol or the South-West but the majority of the work can be carried out from home with regular video calling, and occasional trips to the office. Enquiries welcome from those outside of the South-West but please note this opportunity has been created to help address a lack of opportunities for young people outside London.

A music industry related qualification or direct experience of working in the music industry is desired but not essential.

Duties will include but are not limited to:

· Taking a lead on all activities around the DEP, from recruiting the artist, planning and facilitating the recording and scheduling the release and associated PR campaign

· Assistance with general emails received by the company, helping to field show and media enquiries and assisting artists and company with scheduling

· Managing company social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

· Working as part of a team to develop social media campaigns

· Assisting with event, artist development and general office admin

Person specification:

Essential:

· A good knowledge of the music industry

· Social media knowledge

· Good IT skills

· Quick to learn and adapt as required

· Strong communication skills, both verbal and written

· Creativity/ability to work independently

· A decisive nature

· Willingness to learn

· Attention to detail

Desirable:

· Knowledge of music release strategies

· Office experience

· WordPress experience

· Music industry experience

· An academic music industry qualification

Wages:

£9.61 p/h + benefits (this is a paid internship opportunity funded by Youth Music for a 26-week placement). The candidate will operate as self-employed and be responsible for their own registration and taxes, invoicing the company monthly.

Additional benefits:

· 12-month subscription with the Music Managers Forum, giving access to hours of free training and networking opportunities

· 1x ticket for The Great Escape music industry conference, to attend with the company for further experience and networking opportunities

· Enrolment in a Music Ally training programme on social media marketing

Please send a CV and a statement of up to 500 words on why you think you would be an ideal candidate for the role based on your skills and experience. Please email ben@harboursidemgmt.com - by Tue 25th January 2022.

Please also complete the eligibility and monitoring form here

Interviews will take place W/C Feb 7th 2022 and the successful candidate will start on W/C 21st February 2022. The placement runs until 19th Aug 2022. There is flexibility so if these dates do not work exactly, please get in touch by email to discuss.

We are committed to an accessible interview process so will discuss individual needs with each applicant.