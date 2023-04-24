Intern, Music

UTA is seeking an Intern to support across the Music department in our London office.

Reporting to the Music Operations Manager, the role will support the Music department of UTA London and responsibilities will include: procuring ticket counts for contracted shows, contracting, upkeep of department grids, providing desk cover and providing support in all other functions performed by an Intern in the music department of a talent booking agency.

What You’ll Do:

Your responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Ticket figures – checking ticket figures and sending to management

Contracting – contracting shows quickly and efficiently when requested

Immigration – preparing and issuing sponsorship documents for artists arriving into the UK

Tour support ideas – collating internal and external support suggestions

Assistant support – providing assistants with any additional support needs when approved by the Music Operations Manager

Updating show lists – compiling London show list on a weekly basis

Ad hoc duties as and when they arise

What You’ll Need:

General understanding and interest of the entertainment and music industry and the nature of a talent agency

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent organizational skills

Discretion at all times, particularly when dealing with sensitive client matters

Ability to prioritize a busy workload

Ability to develop business relationships

Previous experience in a related field is desirable

About UTA

UTA unites ideas, opportunities and talent. The company represents some of the world's most iconic, barrier-breaking artists, creators and changemakers — from actors, athletes and musicians to writers, gamers and digital influencers. One of the most influential companies in global entertainment, UTA's business spans talent representation, content production, as well as strategic advisory and marketing work with some of the world's biggest brands. Affiliated companies include Digital Brand Architects, KLUTCH Sports Group, Curtis Brown Group, and MediaLink. UTA is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York and London.

For more information: https://www.unitedtalent.com/about/

Many of our colleagues spend their careers here. It’s one of the reasons UTA is considered to be among the entertainment industry’s best places to work.

At UTA, the belief in the client relationship is paramount – marked by respect, a sense of stewardship, and a commitment to an artist’s entire creative life. Our commitment to every employee is the same. UTA seeks the innovators, the entrepreneurs. The talented, the creative, the thoughtful. And, the passionate, who share our love for the work all of us are privileged to do.

We encourage applications from all people with relevant experience and skills and are determined to ensure that no person receives less favourable treatment because of age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, nationality race, ethnicity, religion or belief, disability, or caring responsibilities. If you require us to make any adjustments throughout the interview process to meet your needs, please let us know.