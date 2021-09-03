About PPL

Founded in 1934, PPL is the UK music industry’s collective management organisation (CMO) for over 120,000 performers and record companies. We license recorded music in the UK when it is played in public (shops, bars, nightclubs, offices etc.) or broadcast (BBC, commercial radio, commercial TV etc.) and ensure that revenue flows back to our members. These include both independent and major record companies, together with performers ranging from emerging grassroots artists through to established session musicians and globally renowned artists. PPL’s public performance licensing is carried out on PPL’s behalf by PPL PRS Ltd, the joint venture between PPL and PRS for Music.

We also collect performance rights internationally when music is played overseas in public and used on TV, radio and some online streaming services, as well as for private copying. International royalties are an increasingly important revenue stream for performers and recording rightsholders.

In 2020, in total, we collected £225.7 million across all of our revenue streams, while also distributing money to over 135,000 performers and recording rightsholders.

Team Description:

PPL’s Communications team ensures the PPL brand is promoted within the music industry and licensees. They organise our Annual General Meeting and a number of external events for PPL.

What you’ll be doing:

As PPL’s Internal Communications Manager, you will have overall responsibility for leading on the development and implementation of a detailed internal communications strategy in order to deliver clear, engaging and powerful communications to all employees across PPL’s business, with a view to boosting employee engagement and the employee experience. The strategy will cover the use of various mediums – emails, newsletter, video, internal company events etc.

You’ll be required to create and implement an Internal communications strategy which is aligned to PPL’s key business priorities, working with key stakeholders to identify internal communication and engagement opportunities. You will ensure a calendar of events is created capturing all internal communication requirements as well as provide ideas and solutions to maximise all relevant communication channels to ensure effective and engaging communication for all employees

What you’ll need:

Experience in internal communications, preferably with experience of designing and implementing strategy.

Experience working with senior stakeholders and ability to manage multiple internal stakeholders.

Experience of writing for a broad range of audiences and skilled at translating complex information into engaging copy.

The ability to communicate complex information in a concise and simplified manner

The ability to always ensure accuracy

Quality writing skills and the ability to write in someone else’s tone of voice with authenticity.

Confident with using internal communications and collaboration tools.

Knowledge of the Music Industry is advantageous but not essential.

What we can offer you:

When you come on board at PPL you can expect to be rewarded for your hard work. Employees are entitled to a wide range of benefits which support their needs and lifestyles including private medical care, flexible working hours, £120 annually to be spent on music and many more!

From September 2021, PPL will be offering hybrid flexible working which will be a mixture of office based (3 days) and home working along with our flexible start and finish times, should employees wish to utilise this.

Next Steps

If this sounds like you, then we’d love to hear from you! Please apply here.

Closing date for applications: 27th September 2021

Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at PPL

PPL are committed to equal opportunities, diversity and inclusivity, therefore we welcome and encourage applicants from all sections of the community.

Here at PPL we are proud to operate in a genuine, open and straightforward way while continuing to maximise all opportunities as they arise striving to represent PPL’s members. Our job is to protect our members’ rights, and make sure their talent and investment is rewarded fairly. We take an entrepreneurial approach, working together to create new ways to deliver better service and solve business challenges. Collaboration creates great things; everyone’s talent deserves recognition and each of our members is important to us. We are the professional face for our clients. We serve with a smile and go the extra mile when representing them. We share a passion for music – that’s why we do what we do.