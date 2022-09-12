International Account Manager

FUNCTION: To manage international releases effectively liaising directly with label management team and export partners

Job spec -

1. Must have experience of working with international music distribution partners

2. Maintenance of ROM master international schedule and creation of territory specific schedules

3. Provide international partners with all assets required to set up a release (Sales notes, Audiofiles, Physical promo, Artist Biog’s, approved artist press photos, cover artwork and any other additional assets required by partners).

4. Working with UK sales team and label managers to coordinate campaign announcements and management and allocation of stock on releases

5. Provide international partners with relevant press and promo updates and tour schedules

6. Placing and co-ordinating international partners orders and ensuring stock arrives to meet deadlines for new release

7. Ensuring all partners have stock they require in time to hit release date deadlines

8. Liaising directly with label management team for press promo and tour updates and any territory specific promo information

9. Liaising with international partners to set up campaigns on individual products or label catalogues

10. Preparing data and managing excess stock with labels and international partners

11. Building personal relationships with international partners

12. Holding regular meetings with international partners via phone or video calls.

13. Working with operations team to develop best practice and processes to ensure effective workflow in the department

14. Assistance in other areas of the business as required