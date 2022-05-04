International Copyright Coordinator

Concord is looking to employ a full time International Copyright Coordinators for its publishing

division in our London office, working primarily across our Pop, Media and Theatrical catalogues.

Company and Department Overview

Concord is the independent, worldwide leader in the development, acquisition and management of

recorded music, music publishing and theatrical performance rights. With offices in Los Angeles,

New York, Nashville, London, and Berlin, Concord has a diverse and vibrant roster of active recording

artists, composers, and songwriters, and a vast and historic catalog of works by some of the most

treasured names in music history.

With a varied and unrivalled catalogue of Pop, Classical, Theatrical, Jazz and Media music, the UK

Copyright Department is integrated with and provides information, advice and administrative

services to all areas of this busy and highly successful company. The department is responsible for

the registration and ongoing management of thousands of copyright works in the UK and

internationally.

The Role



Primarily working across our Pop, Media and Theatrical catalogues the position requires someone

who can display a high degree of organisational skill, the ability to solve problems with some

understanding of the requirements and operations of performing and mechanical collecting

societies, the processes of registering and maintaining copyright data via CWR, experience with

copyright and royalty databases (ideally Vistex/Counterpoint systems), reading and interpreting

contracts, handling duplicate claims, disputes and other internal and 3 rd party requests, although full

and ongoing training will be given in these areas as required.

We seek a highly motivated addition to the UK team who will need to be able to operate effectively

between the different genres of music. The post will be full time in a lively, friendly and fast-paced

environment based in our central London office.



Key Duties and Responsibilities of the International Copyright Coordinator

Working under the supervision of the Senior International Copyright Manager in the following areas

of work:

Database population and works registration: inputting copyright information to the Concord counterpoint I-maestro database. The London department is responsible for population and registration of works and agreements across multiple territories for the entire Concord Group. This requires the ability to work with significant quantities of data, a high degree of accuracy and to adapt to the peaks and troughs of works registration volumes whilst keeping on top of other tasks.

Catalogue research and query answering: The Concord Group has a large and often complex catalogue across multiple genres. To be effective in this position, the candidate will need to understand the contractual complexities relating to old and new contracts and be able to advise other employees accurately and fully about the copyright status of the relevant works, the territories in which Concord controls those works and any consent requirements relating to the composer or estate in question.

Providing advice and assistance relating to works, clients and other contract matters to all copyright, royalty, finance, A&R and licensing areas of the business both in the UK and internationally (with affiliated companies and sub publishers/agents).

Dealing with and following up on copyright infringements whether by way of unauthorised arrangements of Concord works, together with the management of duplicate claims and work registration disputes where they arise.

Ensuring that agents and sub-publishers register new works promptly and accurately and assisting in the monitoring of agents’ activities to ensure compliance together with answering of all agents’ works registration queries.

Sharing in general departmental administration (filing, scanning, and various other administrative duties) and a willingness to 'muck in' at all times. The jobholders are expected to be flexible and to perform other duties as reasonably required and within their capabilities as instructed by the manager.

Skills and Attributes



Essential:

Good knowledge of and passion for a wide range of contemporary music across multiple, genres but a specific interest in Pop, Audio Visual and Theatrical music.

Proficiency in Word and Excel.

High level of accuracy and attention to detail

Efficiency and ability to work at speed, while also being thorough and methodical

Good organisational skills with an ability to multi-task and prioritise

Ability to think laterally and anticipate problems before they arise

Ability to be personable, tactful and sensitive to requirements of confidentiality and when dealing with customers and clients on the telephone and in written correspondence (letters,

emails etc).

Self-directed, pro-active and a flexible, willing team member, performing all duties to a high

standard

Desirable

A tertiary level music or music industry qualification would be advantageous.

An understanding of how publishing rights and royalties are administered and processed.

Understanding of digital media and being comfortable working with databases. Knowledge of

Vistex Music Maestro or i-Maestro systems would be particularly relevant, although training will be given.



BENEFITS



• Salary – competitive and depending on experience.

• Health insurance

• 28 days holiday per annum

• Competitive pension scheme

• Concord Bucks – for related gigs and merchandise

APPLICATION DETAILS

We actively encourage applicants from a wide variety of backgrounds and experience. Full and

ongoing training will be an integral part of the roles. Starting salary will be dependent on the

successful candidate’s existing experience.

Please send your CV and covering letter to CareersUK@Concord.com quoting ‘International

Copyright Coordinator’ in the subject line and stating where you saw the position advertised.