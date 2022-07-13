Domino is recruiting for an International Marketing Manager to join our international team. This is a full-time position working in our London office.

Summary

The International Marketing Manager’s core responsibility is to oversee international campaigns for a designated roster of Domino Recording Co’s artists (UK or US based) from the inception of the campaign strategy to the rollout of campaigns to our offices, distributors and partners around the world.

The role is focussed on the marketing and promotion of our releases internationally: ensuring the strategy is rolled out successfully to all markets, agreeing specific targets for the campaign territory by territory and monitoring results and reporting back to the Domino UK (and US) based team and artist teams.

Core Responsibilities

Working in collaboration with the global team at Domino; the project managers, UK marketing, the artist team and the tour agent to help design the best international campaigns for each artist, taking into account input from our international staff and partners

Overseeing the ex-US / ex-UK campaign, including driving results through our partners and staff around the world, reporting international activity on our campaigns to the Domino UK/US team and artist teams as appropriate, and overseeing marketing budgets for an assigned list of artists

Challenging, managing and monitoring commercial targets for each campaign, including sales, streams, and other revenue targets

Collecting international radio feedback and creating reports on airplay and radio strategies

Collecting international marketing plans and presenting budgets for approvals

Requesting and helping create specific marketing tools for use in the territories

Inputting into and contributing to shaping touring strategies insofar as they impact on the artist campaign jointly with the artist team, tour agent and 3rd party partners around the world

Keeping track of touring and promotional activities for the artists both in the home territory and globally and communicating them where appropriate to Domino teams and partners

Managing the international promotions side of the campaigns for designated releases, including but not limited to:

Setting up and overseeing the overall promotional strategy for each campaign, including the decision as to where, when, and how to request for the artists to promote their releases around the world, as well as setting targets and monitoring results from our staff and partners around the world

Planning and executing promotional trips, including booking travel, creating promo schedules, and travelling to territories with artists to oversee promotion schedules from time to time

Setting up phoner, written, or face to face interviews as required

Managing tour promotion

Overseeing and, on a case-by-case basis, travelling with the artist to manage big promotional events such as TV performances and live radio sessions, managing the budgets for the event and occasionally tour-managing the events from time to time

Co-ordinating live broadcast agreements

Please send a covering letter along with your CV to vacancy@dominorecordco.com before 5pm on Monday 8th August 2022.

Domino Recording Company is an equal opportunity employer committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, religion or any other status protected by law.