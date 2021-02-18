International Operations Partner

About PPL

Founded in 1934, PPL is the UK music industry’s collective management organisation (CMO) for over 110,000 performers and record companies. We license recorded music in the UK when it is played in public (shops, bars, nightclubs, offices etc.) or broadcast (BBC, commercial radio, commercial TV etc.) and ensure that revenue flows back to our members. These include both independent and major record companies, together with performers ranging from emerging grassroots artists through to established session musicians and globally renowned artists. PPL’s public performance licensing is carried out on PPL’s behalf by PPL PRS, the joint venture between PPL and PRS for Music.

We also collect performance rights internationally when music is played overseas in public and used on TV, radio and some online streaming services, as well as for private copying. In 2019 we collected £86.7 million, in part thanks to our network of over 95 agreements with CMOs around the world. International revenues are an increasingly important revenue stream for performers and recording rightsholders. In 2019 we collected £271.8 million while also distributing money to over 119,000 performers and recording rightsholders.

PPL International

PPL’s International Team manages relationships with collective management organisations (CMOs) around the globe. They are responsible for instructing and acting upon the agreements PPL holds globally to collect revenue for our members when their music is used internationally.

Job Summary

As an Operations Partner at PPL you’ll be responsible for maximising revenue collections for a portfolio of CMOs with mid to high value revenue budgets. In this role you will define and own a wide ranging series of tasks associated with collecting and distributing revenue for this portfolio of CMOs. Therefore, operational planning and management, strong commercial drive, experience in managing revenue budgets, numerical reasoning and the ability to work with large volume data sets are key skills required.

Key responsibilities:

Responsible for managing the relationship and coordinating operational activity for each CMO with other departments at PPL.

Providing analysis, delivering data and adding value whilst seeking opportunities to increase and drive revenue for PPL members.

To monitor and carry out detailed analysis of budget under performance in order to identify opportunities to increase revenue on behalf of PPL members.

To lead in the planning and delivery of internal and external CMO service review meetings.

To provide CMO status updates and regular reporting and management information.

To participate in and sometimes lead key projects affecting the International Team and other areas where appropriate.

What you’ll need:

Experience of delivering revenue budgets in a target driven environment

Experience of creating, monitoring and evaluating operational work schedules

Experience of managing relationships and account management

Knowledge of budgeting and forecasting practices

The ability to work with large data sets and to make informed revenue budget business decisions

The ability to manage varied operational tasks and projects, resolving conflicting priorities and resource constraints, whilst building positive relationships with all stakeholders

An excellent level of computer literatarcy

Effective problem solving and communication skills

A positive and enthusiastic approach

COVID-19

PPL continue to follow the government guidance regarding COVID-19 with the priority of keeping of employees safe and well. PPL employees are currently working remotely and we have no imminent plans for this to change. We will adopt a remote recruitment and on boarding process for this role and expect it to be based remotely until government guidance changes, at which point office working will be required. This can be discussed on a case by case basis.

What we can offer you:

When you come on board at PPL you can expect to be rewarded for your hard work. Employees are entitled to a wide range of benefits which support their needs and lifestyles including Private medical care, flexible working hours, £120 annually to be spent on music and many more!

Equality and Diversity at PPL

PPL are committed to equal opportunities, diversity and inclusivity, therefore we welcome and encourage applicants from all sections of the community.

Here at PPL we are proud to operate in a genuine, open and straightforward way while continuing to maximise all opportunities as they arise striving to represent PPL’s members. Our job is to protect our members’ rights, and make sure their talent and investment is rewarded fairly. We take an entrepreneurial approach, working together to create new ways to deliver better service and solve business challenges. Collaboration creates great things; everyone’s talent deserves recognition and each of our members is important to us. We are the professional face for our clients. We serve with a smile and go the extra mile when representing them. We share a passion for music – that’s why we do what we do.

