International Product Manager




Position:
International Product Manager
Employer:
Handle Recruitment
Category:
Music
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Jan 31st 2020
Handle Recruitment
Excellent opportunity for an International Product Manager to join a progressive global team at a leading Music and Entertainment Company.

Reporting directly to the VP of Global Marketing, you will assume responsibility for delivering releases and marketing support across an impressive catalogue which includes some of the biggest names in music.

Key responsibilities of an International Product Manager include:

  • Working closely with US counterpart to devise, initiate and plan marketing strategies and campaigns globally for allocated artists
  • Managing and control all aspects of a campaigns to ensure completion of product, communication and services for set launch date
  • Proactively working closely with the markets to achieve optimum revenue opportunities across physical/digital/streaming landscapes
  • Developing a creative vision for the long term of your roster of artists

This role could be ideal for either a Junior Product Manager looking to take a step up or an established Product Manager with a global outlook, an appetite for learning new things and improving existing processes.

Only applicants with relevant music industry experience will be considered for this role.

 

 

