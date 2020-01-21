Excellent opportunity for an International Product Manager to join a progressive global team at a leading Music and Entertainment Company.

Reporting directly to the VP of Global Marketing, you will assume responsibility for delivering releases and marketing support across an impressive catalogue which includes some of the biggest names in music.

Key responsibilities of an International Product Manager include:

Working closely with US counterpart to devise, initiate and plan marketing strategies and campaigns globally for allocated artists

Managing and control all aspects of a campaigns to ensure completion of product, communication and services for set launch date

Proactively working closely with the markets to achieve optimum revenue opportunities across physical/digital/streaming landscapes

Developing a creative vision for the long term of your roster of artists

This role could be ideal for either a Junior Product Manager looking to take a step up or an established Product Manager with a global outlook, an appetite for learning new things and improving existing processes.

Only applicants with relevant music industry experience will be considered for this role.