International Royalty Processing Manager

With its broad and diverse roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, East West, Elektra, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Bros., Warner Classics and Warner Chappell Music, one of the world's leading music publishers with a catalogue of more than one million copyrights worldwide.

For more than four decades, WMG has been an industry-leading force in providing a world-class array of services designed to help artists and labels grow their careers and their businesses. Artist & Label Services is the umbrella for WEA (Warner-Elektra-Atlantic) – the pioneering WEA distribution and marketing network – and Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) – the ground-breaking global distribution company for independent artists and labels.

Based in London, the International Royalty Income Team sits within the Global Administration department of Warner Chappell Music, reporting to the Head of Global Administration. The team’s role of managing and reconciling the royalty processing of the European territories’ income is integral to our business. This involves working closely with the royalties, finance and copyright teams both in the UK and in other European offices (as well as third party sub- publishers) to ensure all income is processed and reconciled in a timely manner to meet our contractual obligations to our clients in and ensuring our SOX requirements are met.

We are looking for a highly organised, analytically minded manager to lead a team of four royalty analysts, as well as coordinate Warner Chappell’s royalty runs globally. With a passion for people development, collaboration and innovation you will contribute to projects whilst ensuring the professional growth of your direct reports and smooth royalty processing. This role is an ideal next step for someone experienced in music publishing administration and well-practised in preparing and presenting income analysis.

Own the end-to-end workflow of royalty processing, from receiving cash receipts from finance teams, processing the income into our system, performing SOX reconciliations through to initiating the royalty period closes. Ensuring that all processes are aligned with our SOX and audit controls

Lead 4 royalty income analysts, assisting in the team’s career development for them to become future specialists and leaders at WCM.

Guarantee that the data we receive from income providers is of the standard we require to accurately and sufficiently account to our songwriters.

Review all affiliate income approved in our royalty system for EMEIA territories.

Manage the reviewal of deferred income.

Ensure all pre-royalty run checks are completed by all interested parties.

Provide instruction for the execution of royalty runs and communicate to the business when a royalty run has been completed, along with accompanying statistics.

Collate, analyse and summarise suspense income data across EMEIA Territories.

Assist affiliate offices in reducing their total suspense income values.

Assess ways of working and provide innovative ideas of how the team can work more efficiently.

Contribute to the implementation of system enhancements.

Attend external meetings with CMOs, processing partners and 3rd parties as needed.

Collate and maintain details of societies and sub publishers’ distribution dates and commission deductions.

Analyse the income received and processed from our Sub Publishers.

Support the Head of Global Administration with reporting to senior management, strategic planning, goal setting and the execution of projects.

Provide input into ongoing administration training initiatives. Ensuring all royalty processing training resources are up to date.

Share industry news, updates and training with the team.

Complete and delegate ad-hoc duties in line with the needs of the business

You have a passion for professional development and an interest in leadership.

You have an all-round understanding of music publishing, with expertise in administration and experience using copyright and royalty systems.

You have brilliant interpersonal skills, are adaptable and are confident in leading a team.

You love data, you have expert technical skills in data manipulation and are confident in completing analysis on high volumes of data.

You are adept at data visualisation and are experienced with presenting analysis in a visual format to senior management.

You have a high-level of numeracy.

You knowledgeable Tableau, BI reporting and Alteryx.

You have advanced Excel skills, including Power Query, Power Pivot and advanced formulae.

You are confident in completing reconciliations and undertaking variance analysis work.

You have a detailed knowledge of the data file types routinely used to support both royalty ingestion (especially CRD) and a solid understanding of other data file formats (e.g. CSV/DIF/FLAT/TXT/JSON and society specific formats.)

and society specific formats.) You are proficient in CMO practices, policies, society distribution rules and have experience relating to their licensing and distribution processes.

You are familiar with the completion of tasks within audit criteria.

You are a natural forward planner with outstanding organisational skills

You enjoy multi-tasking and know how to employ effective time-management, prioritisation and planning techniques to complete projects to deadlines.

You are a critical problem solver with the ability to join dots and think laterally.

You are self-motivated and results-focused with a proven track record to improve performance and process.

You have excellent communication skills, both written and oral.

You are prepared to travel and work extended hours as required

You collaborate and coordinate with peers to strengthen business practices and build better efficiencies across departments

Previous managerial experience, especially at a music publishing company or society.

A background of working within finance.

Here at Warner Music Group we’re all about our people. We are one global company made up exclusively of knowledgeable, passionate, and creative people.

It is the mission of every member of the WMG team around the world to create a nurturing environment for artists, songwriters, and the people behind the music - at every stage of their career. We strive to set WMG apart by embracing a philosophy of innovation – it’s part of our company's DNA.

Consider a career at WMG and be a part of one of the most influential forces in culture today.

