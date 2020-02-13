Our client a global indie label is seeking an International VP of Marketing to oversee all marketing campaigns across the world excluding the US. The ideal candidate will have solid international experience in a similar role and have implemented campaigns across a multi genre roster with an emphasis on the urban market, coupled with an appreciation of the labels indie/rock roots.

The ideal candidate will have a track record of marketing releases both within the UK and internationally, a proven ability to manage and grow a team and be up to speed with youth culture and developing talent.

