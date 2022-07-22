Domino is hiring for an experienced Inventory & Logistics Manager to join our Global Production team. This is a full-time position working in our London office.

Summary

The main responsibility for this role is to manage our global stockholding, working closely with our distribution partners and supply chain team to ensure the timely delivery and fulfilment of our back catalogue, and new releases.

Core Responsibilities:

Processing global distributor orders, generating pro-forma invoices, and entering accompanying stock movements

Making freight bookings with our logistics partners, preparing relevant paperwork, and monitoring costs and services

Carrying out daily stock checks with our London office warehouse, and UK distributor

Obtaining and analysing stock and sales reports from international distributors/territories, including our USA office

Communicating relevant data per above to brief the production team on manufacturing re-orders – also organising stock transfers/shipments to our USA distribution sites and offices

Overseeing artist and tour stock supply, and raising applicable documentation

Maintaining our product samples archive

Updating our active titles catalogue, and keeping a list of temporarily inactive titles and deletions

Booking and certification of overstock destructions/recycling

Liaising with the warehouse manager to ensure best practice and protocols for an efficient and safe facility, including quality assurance, inventory control, space management, and logistics

Keeping the production team updated on Post-Brexit requirements/protocols, in consultation with our logistics partners mentioned above

Helping with training of warehouse assistants, and general monitoring of day-to-day operations

Skills:

Experience of supply chain management

Calm during times of peak work flow

Excellent communication skills – both email and telephone

Confident user of Excel/Word etc.

Please send a covering letter along with your CV to vacancy@dominorecordco.com before 5pm on Friday 12 th August 2022.

Domino Recording Company is an equal opportunity employer committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, religion or any other status protected by law.