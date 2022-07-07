Backstreet International Merchandise Ltd which is a Music Merch Company is looking for a P/T

Junior Accounts Administrator to assist our Senior Bookkeeper 1-2 days a week on a day to day

transactions.

Music industry experience from an accounting perspective will be essential to this role. The ideal

candidate will need to be familiar with industry standard protocols in order to truly hit the ground

running within this role.

Mostly using XERO Accounting cloud system, your responsibilities will include but not limited to:

Coding, matching and processing invoices

Bank reconciliations

Overseeing credit control and chasing debtors

Obtaining invoices authorisation and ensuring these are within company policy

About you:

Ideally you will have some Bookkeeping / Administration work experiences.

A good knowledge of double entry bookkeeping

Computer literate

Attention to detail, with an ability to spot numerical errors

Organizational and time management skills

Strong communication skills (in person, on the phone and via email)

Music industry accounts experience

A pro-active approach to learning and is naturally inquisitive

Please send over your CV and cover letter to apply for this role to rach.scarsbrook@bsimerch.com