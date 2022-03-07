About One House

One House is building a community of creators and artists. We exist to empower creative people as entrepreneurs while pursuing artistic and commercial success on their own terms.

Our vision is to reshape the architecture of the creative industries to put equity-ownership and self-determination in the hands of a new generation of uncompromising, independent, globally successful creators.

Role: Junior Artist Manager

One House is looking for a Junior Manager to join its dynamic Artist Development Division. Reporting to Head of Artist Development the junior managers lead focus will be supporting existing artist teams as well as establishing and growing your own roster of artists.

Working alongside senior managers and wider members of artist teams you will be responsible for providing an unrivalled level of service and support to some of the most exciting artists in the industry.

Responsibilities:

Co-ordinating with artists’ external teams across: live, press, radio and business management.

Effectively devising long-term cohesive recorded music strategy in conjunction with artists on your roster.

Crafting wider strategy across brand activations.

Leasing and pitching when appropriate to DSPs.

Curating and working directly with wider creative teams that contribute to the artist's visual narrative.

Owning and oversight of P&Ls across live.

Building out wider opportunities across additional revenue streams including merch, sync and bespoke composition.

Establishing creative concepts that connect with the artist’s wider audience.

Working effectively with members of the internal artist team including senior manager and management assistant.

Produce stand out creative.

Acting as our representative for artists at events and live shows.

Contributing to A&R for One House’s Artist Development Division.

Requirements / Experiences

3 years + experience working directly with artists and wider teams.

Detailed understanding of the mechanics of PR and artist marketing.

Superb communication skills, flexibility to different situations and a proactive nature.

Experience in working with record labels, DSPs and or promoters.

A network within creative fields across video, fashion and artwork.

Benefits