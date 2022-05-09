Junior Bookkeeper

Backstreet International Merchandise Ltd which is a Music Merch Company is looking for a P/T
Junior Accounts Administrator to assist our Senior Bookkeeper 1-2 days a week on a day to day
transactions.
Music industry experience from an accounting perspective will be essential to this role. The ideal
candidate will need to be familiar with industry standard protocols in order to truly hit the ground
running within this role.
Mostly using XERO Accounting cloud system, your responsibilities will include but not limited to:
- Coding, matching and processing invoices
- Bank reconciliations
- Overseeing credit control and chasing debtors
- Obtaining invoices authorisation and ensuring these are within company policy
About you:
Ideally you will have some Bookkeeping / Administration work experiences.
- A good knowledge of double entry bookkeeping
- Computer literate
- Attention to detail, with an ability to spot numerical errors
- Organizational and time management skills
- Strong communication skills (in person, on the phone and via email)
- Music industry accounts experience
- A pro-active approach to learning and is naturally inquisitive